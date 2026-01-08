Editor's Review KASNEB has announced the release of results for candidates who sat professional qualification examinations in December 2025.

The Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (KASNEB) has announced the release of results for candidates who sat professional qualification examinations in December 2025.

In a notice on Thursday, January 8, the examinations body confirmed that all affected candidates can now access their results through its online platform

"All Candidates who sat for the professional qualifications examinations in December 2025 are notified that the examination results have been released," the notice read.

KASNEB further explained that candidates should access their results online through the e-KASNEB portal, outlining the steps required to download their result slips.

"Results can be accessed via: E-kasneb portal: Log on to the e-kasneb portal, https://online.kasneb.or.ke, click on the examination results to download the December 2025 result slip," the notice added.

Elsewhere, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has issued a warning following a surge in reported admission-related scams targeting prospective students.

In an advisory on Wednesday, January 7, the institution said fraudsters are exploiting applicants by falsely claiming they can secure or guarantee placement into KMTC courses in exchange for money.

The college explained that scammers are actively using digital platforms and direct calls to reach unsuspecting applicants.

"Members of the public are strongly cautioned against falling prey to conmen and fraudulent individuals claiming to be able to 'secure' or 'guarantee' slots for courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

"Fraudsters are currently using social media platforms (Facebook and WhatsApp) and unofficial phone calls to solicit money from desperate applicants," the statement read.

KMTC added that admissions are conducted strictly on merit and academic qualifications, and that no payment can influence placement.

"Please take note of the following: No Money for Slots: KMTC admission is based strictly on merit and meeting the required cluster points. Never pay any individual to secure a position. Any person asking for money to 'help' you get an admission letter is a criminal," the statement added.

KMTC further clarified that all applications and admission communications follow established official systems and not informal messaging platforms.

"Official Channels Only: All applications for KMTC pre-service courses must be submitted online through the official KUCCPS Student Portal. Verification: Official admission letters are not sent via WhatsApp. Once you are placed by KUCCPS, you can download your official letter directly from the KMTC portals," the statement further read.