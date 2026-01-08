Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the National Police Service of facilitating intimidation and violence ahead of his political meeting in Nyeri Town on Thursday.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the National Police Service of facilitating intimidation and violence ahead of his political meeting in Nyeri Town on Thursday, January 8.

In a statement, he claimed that instead of protecting residents and maintaining law and order, police officers were allegedly accompanying armed goons, creating fear among locals.

Gachagua questioned whether public directives issued by President William Ruto to prevent such incidents were being ignored by the police.

"IG Douglas Kanja, I thought the President gave you instructions in public that goons should not be allowed to terrorize Kenyans anywhere in Kenya?" he posed.

Other than reportedly escorting armed individuals, Gachagua also accused police officers of allegedly harassing residents ahead of thr meeting.

"Why are your officers escorting goons armed with crude weapons in the streets of Nyeri Town harassing residents ahead of my meeting this afternoon?" he further asked.

This comes months after Gachagua claimed that the government sent goons to evict his children from an office they had leased for five years.

In a statement on Thursday, May 15, 2025, Gachagua alleged that the goons were under police escort when they evicted his sons.

"In January this year, you sent goons under police Escort to evict my children from an office they had leased and operated in for five years," he said.

The former DP also weighed in on the chaos that erupted on Thursday during the launch of his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Without mentioning names, Gachagua blamed the government for the incident and asked the Head of State to come to terms with the fact that he had lost the trust and support from Kenyans.

"Stop sending goons to attack me, my family, and supporters. We have rights and freedoms to enjoy like other Kenyans. Like a gentleman, just accept that you lost the trust and support of the people and move on," he said.

Gachagua also narrated an incident in November 2024 where he was attacked by goons allegedly sent by the state at a funeral in Limuru.

He also recalled an attack against his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, during a church function in Nyeri County.

"In November last year, you sent goons under police escort to attack me and mourners at a funeral in Limuru. You sent the leader of an organized criminal gang whom you have engaged in the mountain to support you; they attacked my wife and Christians during a prayer meeting in Nyeri, thus discrediting the altar of God in the process," he stated.

Gachagua further said a police officer had teargassed him during a prayer meeting in Nyandarua in December.

Additionally, the DCP Party leader claimed that police officers were complaining that they had stopped them from arresting and prosecuting the culprits behind the attacks.

"Why don't you simply accept that you have lost my support and that of my followers and look for support elsewhere. Doesn't it bother your conscience that you have resulted in using criminal gangs and goons to intimidate and attack those who no longer support you?" he posed.