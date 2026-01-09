Editor's Review The Ministry of Gender has disbursed Ksh877,608,000 to 438,804 households under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme.

In a statement on Thursday, January 8, Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo said the funds cover the November 2025 payment cycle.

The Gender CS noted that each beneficiary household will receive Ksh2,000, and the payments will begin on Friday, January 9.

File image of Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Cheptumo.

The CT-OVC programme was created to provide critical support to households caring for orphans and vulnerable children by improving education, health, nutrition, food security, and child protection within families and communities.

The programme began as a pilot project targeting 500 households across Kwale, Garissa, and Nairobi counties.

It has since expanded nationwide and currently supports over 440,000 vulnerable households across all counties and constituencies.

The monthly cash transfer has also increased from an initial Ksh500 every two months to Ksh2,000 per month.

In November 2025, the Ministry of Gender disbursed Ksh878,792,000 to 439,396 beneficiary households.

CS Cheptumo, in a statement, said the funds covered the October 2025 payment cycle.

“The Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, through the State Department for Children Services, has disbursed Ksh878,792,000 to 439,396 beneficiary households under the Cash Transfer for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (CT-OVC) Programme, part of the Inua Jamii initiative.

“This payment covers the October 2025 cycle, with each household receiving Ksh. 2,000. Disbursements will begin on 11th November 2025 through the contracted Payment Service Providers,” CS Cheptumo said.