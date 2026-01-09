Editor's Review Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, on Friday, January 7, briefed President William Ruto on the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, which are set to be released today.

President William Ruto, on Friday, January 9 morning held a meeting with Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Education at the Eldoret State Lodge in Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement, the President said he was briefed on the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results, which are set to be released today.

According to the Head of State, 270,000 out of the 993,000 candidates who sat for the 2025 KCSE attained a mean grade of C+ and above, qualifying for direct entry into university.

“At Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County, briefed on the release of the 2025 KCSE Examinations to be released today.

“We are impressed that out of the 993,000 candidates, 50 per cent of whom were girls, 270,000 attained C+ and above, securing a direct entry to university.

File image of President William Ruto with CS Julius Ogamba and officials in the Ministry of Education at the Eldoret State Lodge.

CS Ogamba is scheduled to preside over the release of the KCSE results at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu.

The Ministry of Education conducted the 2025 KCSE exams from October 21, 2025, to November 21, 2025, across various centres in the country.

Following the conclusion of the exams, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) deployed examiners to mark the exams.

During the marking of the exams, a section of examiners staged protests at Mary Hill Girls High School over failure by KNEC to pay their coordination allowances.

The council later clarified that all KCSE examiners who had completed the marking exercise and exited the centres had been fully paid their dues.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports that some 2025 KCSE examiners have left the marking centres without being paid their coordination fees. We wish to clarify as follows:

“All examiners who have completed the marking exercise and left the marking centres have been fully paid their coordination dues,” read the KNEC statement in part.