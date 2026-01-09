Editor's Review In addition to the digital platforms, KNEC has confirmed that all secondary schools will receive hard copies of official result printouts.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has released the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results.

The results were released on Friday, January 9, during a ceremony held at Chebisas High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), a total of 996,078 candidates sat the national examinations across 10,755 centres countrywide.

Following the release, candidates can now access their results through several official platforms provided by KNEC and the Ministry of Education.

For candidates without reliable internet access, the government has maintained the SMS results-checking service.

How to check via SMS

To access results via SMS, candidates are required to send their full KCSE index number to 20076.

Each SMS request attracts a charge of Ksh25, and the service provides the candidate’s examination results directly to their mobile phone.

How to check online

Candidates with internet access can also view their results through the official KNEC online portal.

To check results online, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the web address https://results.knec.ac.ke or visit the KNEC website and click on KCSE Results. Enter the candidate's Index Number and at least one name. Accept the privacy and access notice. Search for the results.

In addition to the digital platforms, KNEC has confirmed that all secondary schools will receive hard copies of official result printouts and individual result slips for their candidates.

Elsewhere, this comes days after Migos announced the release of capitation funds for the first term of the 2026 academic year.

In a statement on Friday, January 2, Migos confirmed that the disbursement covers learners in all public basic education institutions.

"The Government has today released Ksh44,245,066,500.85 (forty-four billion, two hundred and forty-five million, sixty-six thousand, five hundred shillings and eighty-five cents only), as capitation for Term 1 for learners in all public basic education institutions," the statement read.

Migos explained that the funds have been distributed across different levels of basic education to address the specific needs of learners at each stage.

"The amount has been apportioned as follows across the various levels of basic education: Free Primary Education (Ksh3,703,074,646.10); Free Day Junior School Education (Ksh14,459,193,520.00); and Free Day Secondary Education (Ksh26,082,798,334.75.)," the statement added.

Ogamba noted that the release of capitation funds will support school operations as the first term begins, while also guiding the reporting schedule for learners transitioning to senior schools.

"The release of capitation funds will facilitate the seamless conduct of school activities in the new term, starting on 5th January, 2026, with Grade 10 learners expected to report to their respective Senior Schools starting 12th January, 2026," the statement further read.

Migos also issued a warning to school administrators on the management of public funds, stressing accountability and adherence to government policy.

"School heads and principals are directed to ensure prudent use of these public resources entrusted to their care for the benefit of learners, and to desist from imposing any extra levies or fees. As a Ministry, we will deal firmly with any verified cases of misappropriation of resources and the imposition of extra levies or fees," the statement concluded.