Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Migos has explained the decision to cancel the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results of 1,180 candidates.

Speaking on Friday, January 9, Migos cited confirmed cases of examination irregularities, noting that the action was guided by laws and regulations governing the conduct and integrity of the examination system.

"I wish to reiterate our stand on the integrity of examinations. At the conclusion of the KCSE examination, 1,180 candidates were found to have been involved in examination irregularities.

"Consequently, and in line with the applicable law and regulations, their examination results have been cancelled," he said.

Migos released the 2025 KCSE examination results during a ceremony at AIC Chebisaas High School in Uasin Gishu County.

He announced that 1,932 students scored a mean grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE Examination, adding that the number increased compared to the 2024 KCSE, where 1,693 students scored a mean grade of A Plain.

"There were 1,932, which is 0.19% percent of the candidates who obtained an overall mean Grade of A Plain in the 2025 KCSE examination. This is an improvement compared to 1,693 who scored an A Plain in 2024," he stated.

The number of students who attained the University entry grade of C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination was 270,715; 27.81 per cent of the 2025 candidate class.

"The number of candidates with direct university entry qualification of mean grade C+ (Plus) and above was 270,715, which is 27.81%. This is an improvement compared to 246,391, which was 25.53% in 2024," he added.

Ogamba also announced that 507,131 students scored a mean grade of C minus and above, representing 50.92 per cent of the students.

Meanwhile, 634,082 students attained grade D+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examination compared to 605,774 in 2024.

Ogamba pointed out that National schools produced the highest number of students with an overall mean grade of A plan.

National schools produced the highest number of candidates with an overall mean grade of A, which was 1,526, followed by extra country schools, which had 197 and private schools with 185.

On the other hand, Sub-County schools produced more candidates with C+ and above compared to county schools, accounting for 72,699.

Further, Ogamba announced that students can check their 2025 KCSE results through the official KNEC online portal.

"Individual candidate results will be accessed online through results.knec.ac.ke. Candidates will be required to enter their index number and one of their names as per the registration data for the 2025 KCSE Examination," he further said.

Elsewhere, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has directed students with questions related to the results to lodge complaints within 30 days.

KNEC said queries lodged after the lapse of the 30-day window will attract a fee.

The council also pointed out that the queries of the 2024 KCSE results should be submitted exclusively through the heads of institutions.

"All results-related queries must be lodged through the heads of institutions within 30 days after the release of results. Queries lodged after 30 days will attract a fee," KNEC stated.