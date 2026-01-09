Editor's Review KDA warned that the life-threatening condition is dangerous because it can quickly obstruct the airway.

The Kenya Dental Association has issued a public advisory following an incident in which a man developed a serious infection after undergoing a tooth extraction procedure at an unlicensed facility.

In a statement released on Friday, January 9, the association warned the public about the dangers of seeking dental services from unqualified practitioners, commonly referred to as quacks.

The advisory comes after a distressing case in Nairobi's Kawangware area, where a patient developed severe complications following a dental procedure that has left him unable to speak or eat properly.

The Kenya Dental Association's statement highlighted a condition known as Ludwig's angina, a severe and rapidly spreading infection that affects the floor of the mouth, tongue, throat, and neck.

The association explained that this life-threatening condition is particularly dangerous because it can quickly obstruct the airway, making breathing extremely difficult. It qualifies as both a medical and dental emergency requiring immediate intervention.

Common signs and symptoms of Ludwig's angina include rapid swelling of the lower jaw, neck, and under the chin, pain in the mouth, jaw, or neck, difficulty breathing, swallowing, or speaking, drooling or inability to close the mouth properly, a raised or swollen tongue, fever and general body weakness, and neck, chest, or abdomen spreading infection with skin breakdown.

The association emphasized that anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek emergency care immediately.

According to the statement, Ludwig's angina typically develops from an untreated or poorly treated tooth infection, particularly involving the lower back teeth. It can also occur following dental trauma, unsafe dental procedures, or mouth injuries caused by untrained individuals. The risk increases significantly when dental care is provided by unqualified persons in unsafe environments.

The condition requires urgent hospital treatment, focusing on maintaining an open airway, controlling the infection, and addressing the underlying cause. Patients are given strong antibiotics through a vein and are closely monitored. In some cases, surgery is necessary to drain the infection and remove the infected tooth or the source of the problem.

A collage of the patient and the hospital where he underwent the procedure in Kawangware.



According to the family, the victim visited a local clinic for what should have been a routine tooth extraction. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated after the procedure, with the patient experiencing intense pain, difficulty breathing, and an inability to eat or speak normally.

When the patient returned to the facility seeking assistance and a referral letter as his condition worsened, the practitioner allegedly dismissed his concerns, claiming the matter was no longer his responsibility despite having performed the extraction.

As the situation became increasingly critical, the family rushed him to Wema Hospital, where he was admitted for urgent medical care. Medical professionals at the facility suspected that the use of unsterilized equipment during the dental procedure may have triggered the severe infection.

In a troubling admission, the practitioner who conducted the extraction confirmed that he was neither a licensed dentist nor equipped with the proper tools required to perform dental procedures safely.