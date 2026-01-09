Editor's Review Murkomen has described him as a dedicated leader who touched many lives through selfless service.

Endo Ward Member of County Assembly Jeremiah Kibiwott has died, according to a statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on January 9.

CS Murkomen expressed his condolences to the family, friends, and residents of Endo Ward in Elgeyo-Marakwet County following the death of the county representative.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and people of Endo Ward, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, following the passing of Member of County Assembly Hon Jeremiah Biwott Toryebe," Murkomen stated.

The Interior CS described the late Kibiwott as a dedicated leader who made significant contributions to society through selfless service, both as an educator and later as an elected representative.

"Hon Toryebe was a dedicated leader who touched many lives through selfless service to society, including as a teacher and lately as an MCA," he said.

Murkomen particularly highlighted the deceased's role in promoting peace and development in the Kerio Valley region, an area that has historically faced security challenges.

"We will fondly remember Hon Toryebe's contribution to sustainable peace and development in the Kerio Valley region. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, colleagues, and all who knew him during this difficult time," the CS added.

Reports indicate that Kibiwott passed away while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital following a long battle with an illness.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Assembly Speaker Lawi Kibire also mourned Kibiwott, describing it as a profound loss to the Assembly and the people of Endo Ward.

"It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that I wish to inform the public of the passing of Jeremiah Kibiwott Kiptum, the elected member of Endo ward in Marakwet East Sub-County," Speaker Kibire stated.

He praised the late MCA for his exemplary service to both the County Assembly and his constituents.

"The late Kibiwott served the Assembly and the people of Endo ward with dedication, commitment, and a strong sense of duty," Kibire said.

This comes barely two weeks after Samburu County lost Porro Ward Member of County Assembly Patrick Lerte, who passed away on Sunday morning, December 28.

Lerte had been admitted to Samburu County Referral Hospital following a brief illness. His condition worsened during his stay at the facility, where he eventually succumbed.

County Assembly Clerk Fred Lenapeer confirmed Lerte's passing, noting that the MCA had been unwell for a short period before his health rapidly declined, necessitating his hospitalization.