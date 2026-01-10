Editor's Review A photo went viral showing Atwoli handing over a car to a supposed kin for good KCSE results.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary general Francis Atwoli has flagged as fake the reports that he rewarded a supposed nephew of his following his good performance in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

A photo, perhaps doctored, showing the veteran trade unionist and the said nephew has been making rounds on social media.

Atwoli is seen handing over a gift and car keys to a boy, with a Land Cruiser behind them.

The purveyors of the photo captioned it as Atwoli gifting him for posting good grades.

Via X, the COTU boss dismissed the reports.

He stamped the "Fake" watermark on the photo; he, however, did not explain if indeed the boy in the photo is his nephew.

Elsewhere, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo promised a cash prize to candidates who scored a mean grade of A in the 2025 KCSE.

The lawmaker suggested the prize would be in appreciation of the youngster's hardwork and impressive academic commitment.

He dangled KSh 100,000 for each A student from across the constituency.

"Congratulations to the KCSE class of 2025. Any student from Keiyo South Constituency who scored a clean A will get Kshs 100,000 from me," he said.

Meanwhile, the number of grade As in last year's examination increased compared to the ones posted in 2024.

Speaking on Friday, January 9, while releasing the results, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba revealed that 1,932 candidates attained a mean grade of A (plain) in the 2025 KCSE examination.

He highlighted that this marked an improvement from the 2024 results, when 1,693 candidates achieved the same grade.

A total of 270,715 candidates achieved the university entry grade of C+ and above.

At the same time, Ogamba explained the decision to cancel the results of 1,180 candidates.

The CS said the move followed confirmed cases of examination irregularities and was carried out in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the conduct and integrity of the examination system.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the credibility of national examinations, noting that the affected candidates had been found guilty of malpractice and, as a result, their results were cancelled.



