Editor's Review Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed the death of a porter who went missing while trekking within Mt. Kenya National Park in December.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has confirmed the death of a porter who went missing while trekking within Mt. Kenya National Park in December.

In a statement on Saturday, January 10, KWS said the body of Samuel Macharia Wanjohi was discovered on Friday, January 9, after extensive ground and aerial searches.

KWS said the operation faced extreme challenges due to harsh weather, difficult terrain, and poor visibility in the mountainous environment.

"Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) regrets to report the loss of life of Samuel Macharia Wanjohi, whose body has been located. Mr. Wanjohi, a porter, was reported missing on December 23, 2025, while trekking along the Sirimon–Shipton route within Mt. Kenya National Park. The body was located off-Marania trail on 9th January 2026 at GPS 37M0314002 UTM 9985389," the statement read.

KWS explained that search efforts were launched immediately after receiving the missing person report while also involving law enforcement authorities.

"Immediately upon receipt of the report on 23rd December 2025, KWS activated its Mountain Search and Rescue Unit, in line with its mandate to ensure visitor safety and emergency response within protected mountain ecosystems. A formal report was also lodged at Chogoria Police Station (OB No. 30/24/2/2025)," the statement added.

According to KWS, the search operation was wide-ranging and continuous, covering multiple camps, valleys, and routes across Mt. Kenya.

"KWS mounted an intensive, multi-agency day and night search and rescue operation, deploying experienced rangers and the Mountain Search and Rescue Team, supported by aerial surveillance and extensive ground operations.

"The search covered Shipton Camp, Austrian Hut, Mackinder’s Valley, Sendeyo, Hide Valley, Mintos, the Timau Route, and surrounding areas, despite extreme weather conditions, rugged terrain and poor visibility," the statement continued.

File image of the Mt. Kenya National Park

KWS further noted that the operation relied heavily on cooperation between government agencies and the local mountain community, including individuals with personal ties to the deceased.

"Throughout the operation, KWS worked in close coordination with the National Police Service and was assisted by mountain guides and porters, including family members and members of the local mountain community. Their courage, resilience, and solidarity were instrumental in the search efforts," the statement further read.

KWS confirmed the exact location and altitude where Wanjohi’s body was recovered and expressed sympathy to those affected by the loss.

"Regrettably, Mr. Wanjohi’s body was located at Hinde Valley on 9th January 2026, at an altitude of approximately 4,300 metres above sea level. KWS conveys its condolences to the family, friends, fellow porters, guides, and the entire Mt. Kenya mountain community during this time of grief," the statement concluded.

This comes months after a ranger was injured after being attacked by a rhino while on patrol duty.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 5, KWS acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and highlighted the quick response that helped stabilize the officer.

"This morning, one of our brave corporals was unfortunately injured by a rhino while on patrol. We responded swiftly, and with crucial support from Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, he was airlifted to Nairobi for medical attention," the statement read.

KWS extended its support to the injured ranger and reiterated its dedication to both personnel welfare and wildlife conservation.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family during this time. Kenya Wildlife Service remains deeply committed to the safety of our personnel and the protection of our wildlife," the statement concluded.