Editor's Review The IEBC excluded two constituencies from the exercise set to start on Monday, January 12.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has sanctioned resumption of continuous voter registration in several constituencies.

In a gazette notice published by IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon on Friday, January 9, the registration paused in 27 constituencies will resume on Monday, January 12.

The voter registration in the areas had been shelved due to the by-elections held in them on November 27, 2025.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that continuous voter registration that had been suspended for purposes of the 27th November, 2025, by-elections shall resume on Monday, 12th January, 2026, in the electoral areas listed," the notice read.

By-elections were held in 17 wards across 14 counties, six constituencies and one county, Baringo, where a senatorial minipoll was held.

The 27 electoral areas slated for the registraion resumption are Magarini Constituency, Galole Constituency, Fafi Constituency, Banissa Constituency, Machakos Town Constituency, Turkana North Constituency, Turkana West Constituency, Samburu North Constituency, Moiben Constituency, Keiyo South Constituency, Chesumei Constituency, Tiaty Constituency, Baringo North Constituency, Baringo Central Constituency, Baringo South Constituency, Mogotio Constituency, Eldama Ravine Constituency, Narok North Constituency, Kajiado Central Constituency, Khwisero Constituency, Kabuchai Constituency, Ugunja Constituency, Kasipul Constituency, West Mugirango Constituency, North Mugirango Constituency, Borabu Constituency and Embakasi North Constituency.

IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon during the launch of CVR.

In the course of the exercise, eligible residents can visit their constituency offices to register as new voters or transfer their current registration to another electoral area.

They may also update or correct their voter details, as well as verify their registration status.

However, the IEBC has clarified that voter registration and routine roll revisions will not take place in Mbeere North and Malava Constituencies because of upcoming ward by-elections.

The centres will operate Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The continuous voter registration started on September 29, 2025, two months after the IEBC got fully constituted after two years of inoperation due to a lack of commissioners.

The voter registration exercise will be conducted across all 290 constituencies, with an additional 57 Huduma Centres providing easier access.

Transfers and corrections will remain the responsibility of constituency offices.

The IEBC has projected that the voters’ roll will reach 28.5 million by 2027.