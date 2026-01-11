Editor's Review IShowSpeed is expected in Kenya after touring Southern African countries.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has welcomed popular American streamer IShowSpeed to Kenya.

Born Darren Jason Watkins, the YouTuber, is in Africa for a tour.

He started off in the Southern African countries and is now slated for an expedition in the East African region.

Reacting to the anticipated tour, Miano noted that the display by IShowSpeed while in Kenya will boost Kenya's image to the outside world.

Miano gave the streamer a sneak peek of what he will encounter while in Kenya.

She welcomed him to the magnificence of Nairobi city, the matatu culture and Magical Kenya splendour.

"Kenya is uniquely positioned at the intersection of ancient heritage and a fearless future. Our traditions are 'out of this world' because they aren’t just kept in museums; they are lived every day in our music, our food and culture, our city’s nightlife, our legendary Matatu culture( Nganya) , and the unmatched hospitality of our people. Magical Kenya will absolutely blow your mind," she said.

The CS further highlighted the diverse culture of Kenya that IShowSpeed might find interesting.

From the astounding sceneries, wildlife and local meals, Miano noted that the streamer's tour of Kenya will be enriched with great experiences.

"Beyond the legendary safaris and our breathtaking landscapes, the true magic of Kenya lies in the serene beauty of our diversity; every corner of this country has a story to tell. We invite you to sit with our people and enjoy a plate of our legendary Ugali paired with some Nyamachoma and fresh, spicy Kachumbari, the true taste of our heritage!" she added.

The CS would not leave out the glory of Kenyan athletes and the culture of the Maasai people that has captivated visitors for a long time.

"We are the Home of Champions, and our Maasai people, the guardians of the land, have stories and rhythms that have remained powerful for centuries. Speed, you better prepare to have your breath taken away. Kenya is the hidden gem of Africa, and we are ready to share our Magical Kenya with you and the world. It is a pleasure to welcome one of the world’s most energetic creators to the Origin of Wonder," she said.