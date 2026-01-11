Editor's Review The governor was put to task over his stance and asked to choose either Ruto or Gachagua's side.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga has been put to the task over his political leanings after seeming to entertain both President William Ruto's and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua's camps.

In less than a week, Kahiga has interacted with both Gachagua and Ruto on different occasions.

On Friday, January 9, he hosted Gachagua for a political rally in Nyeri.

Two days later, he would be seen with the president attending a church service in Othaya.

Speaking at the same church service, Nyeri leaders challenged Kahiga to consider teaming up with Ruto.

"Governor, you are our leader, and you can't be confusing us with belonging to both sides. You can't be a watermelon. Let us have a stand for our county to make progress," said Nyeri woman representative Rahab Mukami.

The same was stressed by Senator Wahome Wamatinga.

Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga speaking at a political rally attended by DCP's Rigathi Gachagua.

They urged him to stick to Ruto's side and shun the former deputy president's faction if he indeed planned to join it.

But in his rebuttal, the governor declared he was on good terms with the president.

He explained that he has a good working relationship with the president, adding that it is his responsibility to welcome the head of state whenever he is in Nyeri.

"I have accompanied the president in every function in Nyeri. I voted for the president. He is my president while I am the governor; where is the confusion coming from? I am still with the president, and as the governor, I must welcome the president as we serve the people," he said.

Despite his close ties with Gachagua, who leads the DCP party, Kahiga said he was still a member of UDA and had not thought of leaving.

He, however, noted that his focus at this moment is service to the Nyeri people and that he would discuss his political stance when the right time comes.

"As per the records, I am still a fully paid-up member of UDA. So I am shocked when people talk. We must have a plan, and on one side we are aligning ourselves with., But let us differentiate times and seasons. Let us know when the time is for work or politics. Let us support the president in achieving his agenda," he said.



