President William Ruto will be in Nyeri County for a working tour for the next three days.

He revealed at ACK St Paul’s Church, Kariki, Othaya, where he had attended a church service on Sunday, January 11.

The president said he would be in the county to address issues raised by the local leaders, mainly on development.

He said he would be assessing the stalled projects and Maumau roads launched in former president Uhuru Kenyatta's regime.

The head of state will also be assessing the KSh 21 billion housing project spread across Nyeri, and over 15 ultramodern markets under construction across the county.

He will be opening the Karatina modern market on Monday, January 12.

"I will be here today, tommorrow and the day after. We have a lot of activities we have planned with the local leaders. Many have asked about the roads that we launched during former president Uhuru Kenyatta's administration. The roads were done to 20%, and funds became inadequate. We now have the funds, and the construction of the roads is going on," he said.

The head of state is also slated to address the issues of farming, with a focus on dairy and coffee farming.

He informed the residents that the government had stepped up efforts to secure markets abroad, citing a recent deal he struck with President Donald Trump of the United States.

Besides development, the president will on Monday, January 12, launch the disbursement of over KSh 500 million in National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) business start-up capital targeting at least 10,000 youths from Nyeri, Murang'a, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga.

Each is expected to take home KSh 50,000 as capital for business.

The president will be returning to Nyeri close to a year since his last visit.

He was there last in March 2025.

Nyeri is the home turf of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, who fell out with Ruto, their fallout culminating in Gachagua's impeachment from the deputy president's office.

Gachagua has, since his impeachment, aligned with the opposition and is on a mission to unseat Ruto in 2027.

With him in the opposition are Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP Kenya's Eugene Wamalwa, PLP's Martha Karua and Jubilee Party deputy leader Fred Matiang'i.