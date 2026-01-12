Editor's Review American streamer IshowSpeed is set to visit the iconic Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County on Monday, January 12.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, in a statement on Sunday, January 11 evening, confirmed that the streamer will be heading to the Maasai Mara on Monday.

“He will be in Maasai Mara tomorrow,” the Tourism CS wrote on X.

Speed officially kicked off his Kenyan tour on Sunday at Upper Hill School in Nairobi, where he met students and played a rugby match.

The American streamer then visited the Kenyatta market, where he attracted a huge crowd before heading to the Nairobi National Park, where he fed a rhino, a lion, a hyena, a leopard, and a cheetah.

Screengrab image of IshowSpeed in Kenya.

Speed then proceeded to the Carnivore Restaurant in Lang’ata, where he tasted dishes from Kenya.

He then had an exciting nganya drive to the Mukuru Kwa Njenga affordable housing project, where he met Gen Z goliath and played basketball with him.

Speed then visited the Kenyatta International Conference C enter (KICC) in Nairobi CBD, where thousands of Kenyans gathered to see him.

The sensational streamer was then given a helicopter ride to see an aerial view of Nairobi City in the evening.

During the tour, which was livestreamed on his YouTube channel, Speed recorded the highest subscriber count, gaining over 360,000 new subscribers.

The stream has so far garnered over 8.9 million views, surpassing all the other countries Speed had already visited.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto welcomed Speed to Kenya and asked the streamer to feel at home while touring the country.

“Jambo, IShowSpeed, welcome to Kenya, karibu Kenya. Kenya is not just another country; Kenya is a pulse, a feeling. Kenya is home. This is magical Kenya, the origin of wonders,” the Head of State said in a video.