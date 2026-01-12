Editor's Review Eliud Owalo has stepped down from his position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency.

In a statement on Sunday, January 11, Owalo stated that his resignation from the government followed his declaration to run for President in the 2027 General Election.

“Following my declaration earlier today that I intend to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the year 2027, my position as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency is no longer Tenable.

“I have therefore resigned from the position with immediate effect,” Owalo stated.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Siaya County, Owalo said he has consulted wisely and will be on the ballot vying for the country’s top seat in the 2027 polls.

File image of Eliud Owalo.

“I have consulted extensively with various stakeholders and interest groups. I want to state without fear of contradiction that come 2027, I will submit my candidature for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” Owalo said.

Owalo was appointed by President William Ruto as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency in August 2024.

In a statement, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said Owalo was appointed to the role to support the office of the President in delivering his mandate.

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Mr. Eliud Owalo, EGH, as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management,” Koskei stated.

Previously, Owalo served as the Cabinet Secretary for ICT. However, he did not make a comeback after President Ruto dismissed the entire Cabinet following the June 2024 nationwide Gen Z protests.