Detectives have arrested three suspects believed to be behind a wave of violent crimes, including armed robberies and a murder in Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement on Sunday, January 11, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation that dismantled the criminal network that has been instilling fear across the county.

"Residents of Uasin Gishu County can finally breathe a sigh of relief after detectives arrested three suspected members of a violent criminal gang and recovered an AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of ammunition," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the firearm was found hidden in a thicket within the homestead of one of the suspects, Titus Wainaina Njoroge.

According to investigators, the three men are believed to be key members of a dangerous group responsible for terrorising locals through violent crimes.

"The suspects, Titus Wainaina Njoroge, Jeremiah Njuguna Kinyanjui aka Chikudee, and Patrick Kinuthia Mwangi, are believed to be part of a ruthless gang that has been terrorising residents through armed robberies and other violent crimes across the county," the statement added.

The DCI explained that the breakthrough came after close collaboration between several specialised units.

"Their arrest follows a well-coordinated joint operation by detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by the Operations Unit at DCI Headquarters and their Uasin Gishu-based counterparts," the statement continued.

Investigators said the gang has been linked to multiple serious offences, including a disturbing home invasion late last year.

"Investigations have linked the gang to several serious crimes. In one chilling incident on 22 November 2025, the suspects reportedly held a family hostage, robbed them of their motor vehicle, and forced them to transfer money from their mobile wallets," the statement further read.

Police further revealed that the same group is connected to a deadly robbery involving a Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital staff.

"Further inquiries have revealed that the same gang, known to operate using fraudulently acquired identities, was also involved in a robbery with violence that resulted in the murder of Richard Rotich, a pharmacist at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, on 7 January 2026," the statement read.

File image of the AK-47 riffle recovered from the suspects

DCI disclosed that records reviewed by detectives indicate that one of the suspects has a long history of criminal activity and escapes from custody.

"Records further show that Titus Wainaina Njoroge, aka Bikos, is no stranger to crime. He has previously been implicated in an attempted robbery case reported at Eldoret Police Station in 2011, a robbery with violence case at Langas Police Station in 2017, an escape from lawful custody at Eldoret Police Station in 2012, and another escape from Eldoret Court in 2014," the statement concluded.

The three suspects are currently being processed for arraignment in court as detectives intensify efforts to arrest other members of the gang who are still at large.

This comes days after DCI launched a manhunt for a man suspected to be at the centre of a major car import fraud scheme that allegedly targeted foreign nationals.

In a statement on Friday, January 9, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, is accused of using a motor vehicle import business to defraud clients through false promises, incomplete transactions, and outright failure to deliver vehicles.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is actively pursuing Timothy Njeru Wanjuki, the director and sole shareholder of East Africa Motors Limited, in connection with multiple fraud cases involving obtaining money by false pretences," the statement read.

Investigators said that the suspect specifically targeted foreign nationals, including UN staff based in Nairobi, by offering to import vehicles that were never delivered or only partially delivered at great cost to the victims.

"The suspect allegedly targeted foreign nationals, including United Nations personnel based in Nairobi, by promising to import motor vehicles, promises that were either never fulfilled or only partially honoured after victims incurred significant additional costs," the statement added.

According to the DCI, financial records show that victims transferred large sums of money directly into accounts controlled by the suspect.

The agency explained that even in cases where vehicles were eventually imported, payments to overseas suppliers were often incomplete.

The DCI said the search for the suspect is ongoing and is being supported by other investigative units, while warning the public to avoid any dealings linked to him.

"Efforts to locate and arrest Timothy Njeru Wanjuki remain ongoing, with support from other investigative units. The DCI strongly cautions the public against conducting any business transactions with Timothy Njeru Wanjuki or any entities associated with him," the statement noted.

Members of the public who may have been affected by the suspect’s actions are being urged to come forward and report their cases without delay.

The DCI also appealed for information that could help track down and arrest the suspect, assuring informants of confidentiality.