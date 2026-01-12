Editor's Review Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has dismissed Eliud Owalo’s 2027 presidential bid.

In a statement on Sunday, January 11, Odhiambo claimed that Owalo’s move is aimed at fighting the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in the Nyanza region.

The ODM lawmaker pointed out that Owalo is likely to be a leader of a small party that will challenge the ODM party.

“Former CS Eliud Owalo has declared he is vying for President. My assessment is: If he does not vie in UDA, he becomes a kingpin of a smaller party that then fights out against ODM,” Odhiambo claimed.

The Suba North MP also suggested that Owalo may be aiming for lower elective positions in Nyanza, including the Siaya Gubernatorial seat or the Member of Parliament for Rarieda constituency.

File image of Millie Odhiambo.

“Maybe a launching pad for the Gubernatorial position in Siaya or MP Rarieda. Presidential bid is hot air, wild goose chase, and fool’s errand outside 1 and 2,” Odhiambo added.

Owalo on Sunday declared his intention to run for President in next year’s general election.

Speaking during a church service in Siaya County, Owalo said he consulted wisely before deciding to run for the country’s top seat.

“I have consulted extensively with various stakeholders and interest groups. I want to state without fear of contradiction that come 2027, I will submit my candidature for the presidency of the Republic of Kenya,” Owalo said.

Following the declaration, Owalo resigned from his position as Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency.

“Following my declaration earlier today that I intend to run for the Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the year 2027, my position as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency is no longer Tenable. I have therefore resigned from the position with immediate effect,” Owalo wrote on his X account.

Owalo was appointed by President William Ruto as Deputy Chief of Staff for Delivery and Government Efficiency in August 2024.

He previously served as Cabinet Secretary for ICT but was dismissed in July 2024 when President Ruto dissolved the entire Cabinet.