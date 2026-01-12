Editor's Review The leaders' absence comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions within ODM.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi were no show as the ODM party held a leaders' consultative meeting on Monday, January 12.

As seen by Nairobi Leo in photos shared by the party on social media, the notable absence of two key party officials raised eyebrows among ODM members and Kenyans at large during what was a crucial consultative forum.

In a statement accompanying the photos, the party emphasized its commitment to building a strong movement and making ODM stronger and united going into the future.

Among those present were Deputy Party Leader and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga, Deputy Party Leader Simba Arati, and Party Director of Campaigns and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, alongside other party officials.

However, the conspicuous absence of Sifuna, who serves as the party's Secretary-General, and Osotsi, the third Deputy Party Leader, has sparked widespread speculation about the state of unity within the Orange Democratic Party.

At the centre of the discord is a disagreement over the party's strategic direction: whether to align with or oppose the government following a bilateral agreement signed during the tenure of the late former party leader, Raila Odinga, which brought ODM into a broad-based government arrangement.

The internal strife has been particularly evident in the relationship between top party officials, with Sifuna and Junet engaged in a series of public disagreements that have exposed the fault lines within the party's leadership.

Recently, Party Leader Oburu Oginga has held separate meetings with both Junet and Sifuna at his office on different dates, apparently in an attempt to mediate the growing rift.

The tension between the two leaders came to a head following a heated exchange over allegations related to the management of campaign funds during the 2022 General Election.

On Saturday, January 3, Sifuna publicly accused Junet of misappropriating funds that were intended for election agents, claiming that the Suna East MP had retained money provided by former President Uhuru Kenyatta rather than distributing it to party workers.

"On what day did Uhuru's money become bad? Was it when you took that money and didn't bring it to the party? When you kept Uhuru's money instead of compensating agents, which allowed the current administration to defeat us?" Sifuna stated.

Junet then responded to the accusations, dismissing them as false and turning the tables on Sifuna by suggesting he was acting as Uhuru's proxy within the party.

The Minority Leader maintained that the election funds never passed through him or official party channels. According to Junet, Uhuru had released the money to his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, who subsequently assigned the task of recruiting and paying agents to another individual identified as Peter Mburu.

"Former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta. Muhoho then appointed one Mr. Peter Mburu to take charge of the recruitment and payment of agents," Junet had explained in his rebuttal.