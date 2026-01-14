Editor's Review Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has dismissed as false a statement circulating online claiming that he had endorsed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for 2027.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has dismissed as false a statement circulating online claiming that he had endorsed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the 2027 presidential election.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, January 14, the MP termed the message fake, warning the public against misinformation attributed to him.

"The fakers are tireless," he wrote, distancing himself from the viral graphic that purported to quote him pledging support for Kalonzo on behalf of the Luo community.

The disputed post, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, suggested that the Luo community would back Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027.





This comes weeks after Amollo denied claims that Raila Odinga privately assured anyone that ODM would remain aligned with President William Ruto beyond 2027.

Speaking on Saturday, November 29, Amollo explained that some individuals who were never close to Raila were now claiming the former ODM leader confided in them privately, but he insisted that only Raila's public statements should be trusted.

"After losing Raila Odinga, all sorts of things are happening. All kinds of people are speaking, even people Raila never spoke to are now claiming, 'Raila told me this in private. Raila told me that.'

"The only thing you can believe is what Raila said in public, not what someone claims he whispered to them," he said.

Amollo clarified that Raila only stated that ODM would cooperate with the Kenya Kwanza government until 2027, after which the party would make its own decision.

"And the only thing Raila stated is that we will be in this government up to 2027. Beyond 2027, it is those of us who are still alive to decide.

"Nobody can come and tell us that Raila said we will still be with Ruto beyond 2027. No. We may, or we may not be," he added.