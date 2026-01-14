Editor's Review KeRRA has issued a warning over a surge in fraudulent text messages targeting job seekers following the authority’s recent advertisement of vacant positions.

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has issued a warning over a surge in fraudulent text messages targeting job seekers following the authority’s recent advertisement of vacant positions.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 14, KeRRA said it has received multiple complaints from stakeholders who have been contacted through suspicious SMS messages after the job vacancies were advertised.

"The Authority has received numerous reports of fraudulent text messages being sent to stakeholders following the recently advertised job vacancies," the notice read.

KeRRA clarified that it does not conduct aptitude tests through unsolicited messages, does not ask for any form of payment from applicants, and only communicates through official channels.

The authority noted that any message requesting personal details, payments, or directing applicants to external links should be disregarded.

"Please note these messages are false and scamming in nature; do not fill out any aptitude test purporting to be from KeRRA; KeRRA does not require any payment at any stage of the recruitment process; and official communication from KeRRA is only issued through our formally communicated official channels," the notice added.

File image of KeRRA offices

KeRRA also urged the public to avoid clicking on any links associated with the fraudulent messages and confirmed that action has already been taken to address the issue.

"We urge the public to ignore any links claiming to be from KeRRA. The Authority has reported the contacts circulating this false information," the notice further read.

This comes a week after KeRRA flagged as fake a job advertisement announcing hundreds of job vacancies in the authority.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, KeRRA said the advertisement did not originate from the authority.

KeRRA warned members of the public against falling for the fake advertisement.

"The Authority would like to caution the public of a fake advert doing rounds online, announcing it's from KeRRA. Please be aware that this ad is fake," read part of the statement.

KeRRA emphasised that all its official communications are released exclusively through its verified social media platforms.

"Official communication from KeRRA is only released through our official channels, which are through the website: http://kerra.go.ke or our social media platforms, Facebook: Kenya Rural Roads Authority and X: KeRRA_Ke, or contact us via Telephone: 0711851103 or Email: [email protected]," the authority added.