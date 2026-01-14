Editor's Review This marks the second time the governor's properties have been slated for demolition.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has questioned what he describes as ongoing persecution after his business premises near Nyayo Stadium were demolished in a late-night operation.

Sharing photos on his social media on Wednesday, Wamatangi revealed the extent of the destruction, with images showing numerous vehicles, buildings, and other assets reduced to rubble following the controversial demolition.

File image of the demolitions.

In an emotional statement, the governor expressed his frustration over what he termed as political harassment spanning three years.

"When will this persecution against me end? What is it that I have done to deserve all this? I need an answer," Wamatangi stated.

"For the past three years, I have been politically terrorized, both at work and home by individuals exploiting state powers."

According to the governor, the demolition took place on Tuesday night when bulldozers, accompanied by hundreds of heavily armed police officers, descended on his business premises.

"Last night, bulldozers accompanied by hundreds of heavily armed police officers raided my business premises near Nyayo Stadium and left everything in ruins. There was no notice, and we had a court order," he said.

The operation saw extensive damage to the property, with multiple vehicles completely destroyed, buildings flattened, and business facilities left in ruins. Among the establishments demolished were a car wash facility and a restaurant that had been operating at the site.

Wamatangi insisted that he had been operating on the land legally since 1994, having obtained a proper lease agreement.

"The land was legally leased to us, and we have been dutifully paying the lease as per the agreement. I have been operating there since 1994," the governor explained.

Despite possessing what he claims was a valid court order, the demolition proceeded without prior notification, leaving the governor and his staff shocked by the sudden destruction.

The governor suggested that the demolition was politically motivated, aimed at undermining his leadership in Kiambu County.

"The doers of this cowardly act intend to obstruct my work as governor, but it will not change my resolve. I leave everything to God," Wamatangi declared.

This marks the second time the governor's properties have been slated for demolition.

In 2019, his car bazaar and car wash operations at a different location were similarly destroyed after officials claimed the land had been illegally acquired.