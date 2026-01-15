Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the driving license of a matatu driver after a tout in his vehicle was captured pushing a girl in Riruta, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, NTSA said the driver of the matatu was subject to a retest but failed.

The authority also said the driver and the conductor of the matatu have been disengaged by the Sacco.

“Both the driver and the conductor have been disengaged by the Sacco. The Driver's DL has also been suspended after he failed a re-test,” NTSA stated.

The authority urged members of the public to report incidents of reckless driving so that action can be taken.

File image of the driver of the matatu doing a re-test.

NTSA said Kenyans should provide details of vehicles involved in reckless driving, including the registration number and the location of the incident.

“Report any instances of reckless driving on our roads by providing details such as the vehicle's registration number, the location of the incident, as well as the date and time,” NTSA added.

In a video that went viral online, a tout was captured pushing a girl who was walking along the roadside, causing her to nearly fall into a drainage channel.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with netizens demanding action from NTSA.

This comes days after NTSA announced that the Tahmeed Coach Limited bus driver who was captured driving dangerously along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway will undergo retesting.

In a statement on January 8, the authority said it contacted Tahmeed and directed that the driver undergo retesting.

“We contacted the Sacco, and the driver will undergo a retest today,” the authority stated.

The Tahmeed bus had been captured engaging in an overtaking race with a truck, while another bus had broken down on the highway.

Netizens then called on NTSA to take action against both the bus and truck drivers.