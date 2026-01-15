Editor's Review NTSA has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners following the emergence of a fraudulent website that falsely claims to provide motor vehicle services.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a stern warning to vehicle owners following the emergence of a fraudulent website that falsely claims to provide motor vehicle services.

In a notice on Thursday, January 15, the authority stated that the site, 'Mverified,' is not affiliated with NTSA and cautioned the public against using it.

"Mverified website does not belong to NTSA. If you have been conned via this website, report the matter to the nearest police station," the notice read.

NTSA also provided guidance on the legitimate process for obtaining motor vehicle records.

"Motor vehicle copy of records/search is applied for through serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke accessible via the eCitizen platform. Fee is Ksh550, payable via your account, and turnaround time is instant," the notice added.

This comes weeks after NTSA issued an alert warning the public about a fraudulent Instagram account impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting Kenyans.

In a notice issued on Friday, December 19, the NTSA cautioned the public about a fake Instagram account operating under the handle @ntsa_kenya_ that is being used to scam people.

The authority emphasized that it communicates exclusively through its verified official channels, which include the X handle @ntsa_kenya and the official website at http://ntsa.go.ke.

File image of customers at NTSA offices

The NTSA strongly warns the public not to share personal information with anyone claiming to represent the agency through unofficial platforms.

"If you come across a suspicious account claiming to belong to NTSA, DO NOT engage, report it immediately," the notice stated.

Prior to that, NTSA had warned motorists about fraudulent SMS messages falsely claiming that recipients have outstanding traffic violation fines that must be paid through a provided link.

In a notice on Thursday, December 18, NTSA said the messages are intended to mislead motorists into making payments on an unofficial platform.

NTSA clarified that the website mentioned in the fraudulent messages has no connection to the authority and should not be trusted.

"We have received reports of fraudsters sending SMS messages to members of the public, urging them to pay alleged traffic violation fines through a specified link by a deadline. Please be informed that the website mentioned in these messages (ntsca.cc) is not affiliated with or operated by NTSA," the notice read.

NTSA also issued guidance on how the public should respond if they receive such messages, warning that interacting with the SMS could expose them to financial loss or identity theft.

"To protect yourself and others, kindly follow these steps: Do not click: Avoid clicking any links included in the suspicious SMS; Do not reply: Refrain from responding to the message; Do not pay: Never make payments through the provided platform.

"If you have already done so, contact your bank immediately to block or reverse the transaction and delete the message: remove the fraudulent SMS from your device right away," the notice added.