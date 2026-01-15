Editor's Review All authentic recruitment processes are conducted exclusively through verified official channels.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a public warning regarding fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating on social media platforms, purporting to offer job opportunities at the electoral body.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, IEBC cautioned Kenyans against falling prey to deceptive job postings that falsely claim to represent legitimate hiring processes at the Commission.

The electoral body clarified that several fake recruitment portals have been widely shared across various social media channels, with scammers targeting unsuspecting job seekers ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Beware of fraudulent job advertisements on social media," IEBC stated, urging members of the public to exercise caution when encountering such posts.

The Commission emphasized that these fake portals are designed to mislead potential applicants, potentially leading them to share sensitive personal information or make unauthorized payments to fraudsters.

IEBC stressed that all authentic recruitment processes are conducted exclusively through verified official channels to maintain transparency and protect job seekers from exploitation.

"For accurate and up-to-date information, please visit our official website and our verified social media platforms (@IEBCKenya)," the statement read.

The warning comes as the Commission prepares for upcoming electoral activities, with plans to recruit additional staff for various vacant positions across the country.

This alert follows a disturbing pattern of fraudulent recruitment schemes targeting job seekers across multiple government agencies and public institutions in recent weeks.

Just a day earlier, on Wednesday, January 14, the Kenya Wildlife Service raised concerns about a fake online link circulating widely, which falsely promised employment opportunities for rangers within the organization.

In their public notice, KWS made it clear the link had no connection to their operations and warned Kenyans not to engage with it, provide any personal information, or send payments to anyone using these fraudulent channels.

The wildlife conservation body emphasized that genuine hiring announcements are only made through their verified website, official social media handles, and recognized news outlets.

In a similar development, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority also issued an alert on Wednesday following numerous complaints about deceptive SMS messages being sent to people after the organization had advertised legitimate job openings.

The roads authority clarified its position, stating it never conducts candidate assessments through random text messages, never asks for money from job applicants, and only uses its designated official platforms for recruitment communication.

Any message requesting personal credentials, financial payments, or directing people to unofficial websites should be viewed with suspicion and reported, KeRRA advised.