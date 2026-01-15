Editor's Review Alleged violations include the detention of key electoral officials and violent intimidation at polling centers.

Ugandan opposition leader and presidential aspirant Bobi Wine has raised serious allegations of widespread electoral irregularities, including the abduction of polling officials and systematic voting machine failures across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, election day, Wine painted a disturbing picture of election day chaos, claiming that internet services had been completely shut down and reports of large-scale ballot stuffing were emerging from multiple locations nationwide.

"The world needs to know what is happening in Uganda on election day. The Internet is switched off. Massive ballot stuffing reported everywhere," he stated.

The opposition leader detailed a list of alleged violations, including the detention of key electoral officials and violent intimidation at polling centers.

"Our leaders, including Deputy President for Western Region, arrested. Many of our polling agents and supervisors abducted, and others chased off polling stations," he added.

Wine also reported technical failures affecting the electoral process, claiming that BVVK (Biometric Voter Verification Kit) machines had malfunctioned across numerous voting centers, potentially disenfranchising voters.

"BVVK machines have failed everywhere," he stated.

Wine called on Ugandans to resist what he described as an illegitimate government and urged the international community to take notice.

“The people of Uganda must rise to the occasion and reject the criminal regime. The world must never give any legitimacy to the regime of blood and shame," he wrote.

In another statement on January 14, Wine encouraged Ugandans with the technical capability to circumvent the government's internet restrictions to assist others in spreading information about alleged electoral misconduct.

"All those in Uganda, who are able to bypass the criminal regime's internet blockade - big up yourselves! Pass around the message. Let everyone know how to do it," he stated.

Wine accused the authorities of implementing the internet shutdown specifically to conceal electoral fraud and human rights violations from both domestic and international observers.

"They cut off the internet in order to hide rigging and atrocities. Record everything and share with the world," he urged.

File image of presidential candidate Bobi Wine during recent campaigns.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) had earlier defended its decision to temporarily disable public internet connectivity and certain mobile telecommunication services throughout the voting period.

In an official communication released on Wednesday, January 14, the UCC disclosed that the directive came following recommendations from the Inter-Agency Security Committee, which instructed all authorized mobile network operators and internet service providers to implement the restrictions.

The regulatory body argued that the suspension was necessary to counter threats associated with the dissemination of false information, manipulation of the electoral process, and possible violence that could compromise public safety and state security.

"This measure was taken to mitigate the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, curb risks of electoral fraud, and prevent incitement to violence, all of which could undermine public order, national security, and the integrity of the electoral process," UCC explained.

The Commission clarified that the blackout was not total, stating that vital and emergency services were granted exceptions to ensure the nation's fundamental systems and institutions could continue operating normally.

"Services deemed essential were exempted to support critical systems and institutions necessary for maintaining normalcy and continuity in strategic areas of service delivery," the statement noted.