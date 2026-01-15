Editor's Review The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has moved to clarify reports alleging the dissolution of Kalonzo Musyoka's Wiper Patriotic Party.

This follows the widespread sharing of a letter purportedly acknowledging such a move, sparking confusion over the party’s legal status.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, the ORPP dismissed the letter as fake and cautioned the public against relying on unverified documents and communications.

It stressed that any official position regarding the registration, deregistration, suspension, or dissolution of a political party can only be confirmed through its official channels.

"Be advised of misleading information in the letters therein. All are guided to seek accurate information through ORPPKenya official communication channels and/or at ORPP offices," the statement read.

The ORPP added that even when official information is obtained, it must be handled with responsibility and within the confines of the law.

"The official information obtained should be used responsibly including circulation in line with the relevant legal provisions and ORPP access to information procedures," the statement added.

File image of the Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lorionokou

This comes months after the ORPP ratified the dissolution of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party.

In a gazette notice, the then Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu indicated that the party previously led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi agreed to dissolve voluntarily.

According to the ORPP, the party ceased to exist as from March 7, following the decision by the members of its top brass.

"Pursuant to sections 9 and 34C of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D and Paragraph 22 of the Second Schedule to the Political Parties Act, it is notified for the information of the general public that, Amani National Congress (ANC) at its Special National Delegates Congress of Friday, 7th February, 2025 resolved to voluntarily dissolve in line with the ANC Party constitution; Amani National Congress (ANC) stands dissolved," the notice read.

The dissolution came after the party's decision to fold and merge with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on January 17, 2025.

At the time, UDA chairperson, Embu Governor Cecil Mbarire, announced that the ruling party would be rebranding following the merger.

She noted that changes would be made to the party logo, among other brand identities of UDA.

Following the merger, the party also announced new party officials; Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, formerly ANC's party leader, was made to serve as the deputy party leader in the new outfit.

On the other hand, Kelvin Lunani was named as the Vice Chairman while Emuhaya MP Omboko Milema was named as the Deputy Secretary General.