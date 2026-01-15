Editor's Review KeNHA noted that the temporary closure is necessary to allow for the reinstatement of the Tarmac.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced plans to temporarily close sections of the Uhuru Highway and the Haile Selassie Avenue Roundabout to facilitate ongoing roadworks.

In a notice on Thursday, January 15, KeNHA informed the public that the closure would be implemented in phase intervals between off-peak hours from Friday, January 16, 2026, to Sunday, January 18, 2026.

According to the public notice issued by the roads agency, the temporary closure will affect four specific road sections at the Uhuru Highway and Haile Selassie Avenue Roundabout.

The affected lanes include the Upper Hill Bound Lanes, CBD Bound Lanes, Mombasa Bound Lanes, and Nakuru Bound Lanes.

KeNHA explained that the closure has been scheduled in phase intervals during off-peak hours, specifically between 10.00pm and 5.00am from Friday, January 16, 2026 to Sunday, January 18, 2026. The timing is designed to minimize disruption to daily commuter traffic while allowing essential road maintenance work to proceed.

The authority clarified that the temporary closure is necessary to allow for the reinstatement of the Tarmac, which involves laying Asphalt Concrete Layer on the affected road sections.

This work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the quality of Kenya's road infrastructure in the capital city.

KeNHA has advised motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan that will be put in place during the closure period. The authority also urged drivers to cooperate with police officers and traffic marshals who will be deployed on site to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the construction works.

File image of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) logo.



This comes just days after KeNHA issued a separate directive requiring owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along the James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport corridor to remove their installations within 14 days.

In that notice released on Tuesday, January 13, KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli announced that the authority was preparing to begin capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification initiatives along the strategic highway corridor.

The Director General instructed property owners to clear their roadside developments within the stipulated timeframe, warning that any structures remaining beyond the deadline would be dismantled without additional notification to the owners.