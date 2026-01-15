Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyeri County on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of Nyeri County on Friday, January 16.

In a notice on Thursday, January 15, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate planned maintenance works.

Affected areas include Gachatha, Wamagana, and Kariguini, with power expected to be unavailable between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Locations impacted include Kaiguri Safaricom Booster, Kihora, Gachatha Market and Coffee Factory, Mbaaini, Wamagana, Kwa Joseph, Kariguini, Masaku, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power announced that all applications for new power connections must now be submitted exclusively through its online platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 2, the company explained that the transition is meant to modernise customer services and accelerate processing times.

"Individuals and businesses seeking new electricity connections from Kenya Power will now be required to submit their applications exclusively through the Company's website using the link https://selfservice.kplc.co.ke/public/ that is accessible using computers and mobile phone devices.

"The move, which takes effect this week, is aimed at improving operational excellence, enhancing customer experience, and ensuring faster processing times for all electricity connection requests," the statement read.

Kenya Power noted that it will no longer accept paper-based applications at its offices, adding that physical submissions will be completely phased out.

"Effectively, the Company will stop receiving manual electricity connection applications at its service centres and banking halls. Beneficiaries of the Last Mile Connectivity Project will be engaged by Kenya Power officials on site during implementation of the projects," the statement added.