Editor's Review Two people have been killed and three others injured after suspected bandits attacked a lorry transporting livestock from Samburu to Isiolo County.

Two people have been killed and three others injured after suspected bandits attacked a lorry transporting livestock from Samburu to Isiolo County.

In a statement on Thursday, January 16, Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo revealed that the incident occurred at around 5.30 PM.

Governor Guyo noted that the assailants escaped with twelve heads of cattle, which were in the lorry.

“Isiolo and Samburu communities were today engaged in their usual Thursday market activities in Wamba Sub-County when a tragic security incident occurred.

“At around 1730 hours, unknown armed bandits attacked a lorry transporting livestock from Lolkuniyiani Market, located between Sapashe and Lerata in Samburu County, en route to Isiolo. During the attack, two people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries. The assailants escaped with twelve head of cattle,” Guyo stated.

File image of Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo.

The Isiolo Governor condemned the attack and called on security agencies to pursue the bandits and restore safety along the affected route.

Governor Guyo also conveyed his condolences to the families, relatives, and friends of the deceased and wished the injured a quick recovery.

“We strongly urge the Samburu County security team, in collaboration with all relevant national security agencies, to expedite investigations, pursue the perpetrators, and take decisive action to restore safety and security along the affected routes and market areas,” Guyo stated.

The incident comes weeks after Three National Police Reservists were shot dead during a bandit attack in Merti, Isiolo County.

Merti Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Michael Kioni confirmed the incident, stating that the NPR officers were on duty protecting livestock when they came under fire from the heavily armed assailants.

The attackers are believed to have come from neighboring Samburu County.

The Deputy County Commissioner reassured the residents following the deadly attack, emphasizing that the government is taking measures to enhance security in the region.

Kioni also promised that security agencies are working to track down the perpetrators and prevent further attacks.