In an update on Wednesday, February 25, the company said the temporary outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance of power lines

In Nairobi County, the outages will affect parts of Lang’ata and Kibera including Raila Estate, Olympic Estate, Kianda, Gatwekera, Makina, Kibera Law Courts, Lang’ata Police and Nairobi Women Prisons.

Parts of Runda such as Baobab Street, Runda Meadows, Acacia Drive and sections of Ruaka Road will also be without electricity, alongside South B and KIMC areas including South B Shopping Centre, Mater Hospital, Mariakani Estate and South B Police Station.

In Kericho County, parts of Kenegut will experience electricity interruption from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m., affecting Torsogek Dispensary, Kiboybei Primary, Kosisit Primary and Kenegut Market among other customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, areas around Ndupeneti and Ngeria Water including Ngeria Girls, Koros Secondary School and Kapng’etuny will be affected from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., while in Migori County the outage will cover Got Kachola and surrounding areas such as Nyangere, Matoso and Othora.

Embu County will see interruptions in Ishiara and Karerema, affecting several schools, markets and trading centres including Karangare Secondary, Kianjeru Secondary and Gikomba Market.

In Murang’a County, parts of Kagaa and Thangari including Kagaa Market and Thangari Primary will be affected during the day.

In Nyeri County, areas around Othaya Boys and Waihara including Othaya Coffee Millers, Iriani Girls and Gathumbi Market are scheduled for outages, while in Kiambu County electricity supply will be interrupted in Gatuanyaga, Landless, Gachie, Gacharage and Ngecha areas including parts of Makongeni and Thika Barracks.

In Mombasa County, the outage will affect parts of Jomvu including PS 12 and Airport Staff Quarters.

Kwale County residents in Kidimu and Shimoni Reef areas including Shimoni KPA and Shimoni Navy will also be affected.

In Kilifi County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Mnarani and Takaungu as well as parts of Malindi Town including Malindi Complex and Malindi Police Station.