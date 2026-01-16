Editor's Review Comedian Eric Omondi has announced that he will vie for political office in the 2027 General Election.

Comedian Eric Omondi has announced that he will vie for political office in the 2027 General Election as a representative of young people.

Speaking on Friday, January 16, the comedian stressed that youth participation through voting is essential to transforming Kenya’s future.

"I’m running for office in 2027 as a young person. Young people must register and vote because our participation is the key to changing Kenya’s future. President Ruto will be the last of his generation; the Kenyattas, Mois, and Kibakis," he said.

Omondi added that young people would have to assume leadership roles, even forcefully if required, and revealed plans to push for major constitutional changes after the 2027 elections.

According to the comedian, the changes would include reducing the number of counties and abolishing certain elective positions.

"Young people will have to take up leadership, by force if necessary, because it is simply the natural course, it will happen very soon. In the 2027 elections, we plan to push to reduce the number of counties from 47 to 8, do away with the positions of Women Representatives and Senate, and we do not want a referendum," he added.

Omondi also criticised political leaders for persistent underestimation of young people, arguing that recent events have already disproved negative stereotypes often applied to the youth.

"Leaders need to stop underestimating young people, like they did in 2024. They were surprised when young people entered Parliament. Yet today, they are driving another narrative that young people are lazy, irresponsible, non-voters, and drunkards," he further said.

File image of Eric Omondi

Elsewhere, this comes barely a day after Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura issued a warning to Kenyans about a fraudulent social media group falsely claiming to represent his bid for the Kiambu County senatorial seat in 2027.

In an update on Thursday, January 15, he alerted the public through his verified social media account about impersonators exploiting his name and image to create fake political groups online.

"This page is a fraud. Be very careful. Someone is overworking," he cautioned, sharing screenshots of the fraudulent Facebook group.

The fraudulent group, titled "Hon. Isaac Mwaura For Kiambu County Senator 2027," has been presented as a public group with three members at the time Mwaura flagged it.

The group features Mwaura's image and appears designed to give the impression of an official campaign platform for the 2027 senatorial elections in Kiambu County.

In addition to the fraudulent group, Mwaura also exposed fake opinion polls being circulated online that falsely bear his name and purport to show voting intentions for the Kiambu senatorial race.

The fake polls, branded with 'Swiss Poll Int', claim to show results of a hypothetical senatorial election for Kiambu County.

According to the fabricated poll graphics, which claim to be from "13th January 2026," the survey alleges that Karungo Thangwa would receive 44.0% of the vote, followed by Kogi Investor at 20.0%, George Maara at 14.0%, and Isaac Mwaura at 12.0%.

The fake poll also indicates that 7.0% of respondents are undecided and 3.0% support other candidates.

The graphics claim to have a sample size of 1,141 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.0% at a 95% confidence level, all designed to lend false credibility to the fabricated data.