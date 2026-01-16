Editor's Review The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has raised safety concerns over how some tour operators are transporting tourists.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, the authority flagged a growing trend where some tour operators are using open-sided land cruisers to transport tourists along public highways.

TRA has warned that the practice is inappropriate and unsafe.

"The Tourism Regulatory Authority (TRA) has observed with concern an emerging practice among some tour operators involving the use of open-sided land cruisers for the transportation of tourists along public highways," the statement read.

TRA clarified that the vehicles are only authorized for specific activities within clearly defined wildlife zones and are not licensed for general road travel.

"The Authority wishes to clarify that open-sided land cruisers are licensed and approved strictly for game viewing and photography purposes within designated wildlife areas, namely national parks, national reserves, and registered conservancies," the statement added.

According to the regulator, the design of open-sided land cruisers makes them unsuitable for highways, exposing passengers to serious danger in the event of accidents or challenging road conditions.

"These vehicles are not designed nor approved for use on public roads and highways, as their open configuration and limited protective features expose passengers to heightened safety risks, including potential injury in the event of accidents or adverse road conditions," the statement continued.

File image of tourists' vans at the Maasai Mara National Park

TRA also directed both tourists and tour operators to adhere strictly to the licensing rules governing these vehicles, stressing that responsibility lies with all parties involved.

"Tourists and clients are advised not to request or insist on the use of open-sided land cruisers for transfers or travel outside designated wildlife areas and tour operators are directed to strictly comply with licensing conditions by ensuring that open-sided land cruisers are used exclusively within parks, reserves, and conservancies, in accordance with their approved purpose," the statement further read.

TRA noted that the directive is intended to protect visitors, encourage responsible tourism, and uphold the country’s global image as a safe safari destination.

"This directive is issued in the interest of safeguarding visitor safety, promoting responsible tourism operations, and preserving the integrity and reputation of Kenya's safari experience. The Authority remains committed to working with stakeholders to promote safe, high-quality, and authentic tourism practices across the country," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) issued an advisory to tourists and tour operators following widespread heavy rainfall affecting several national parks.

In a statement on Tuesday, December 30, the agency cautioned that some parks are currently experiencing wet conditions, which could pose risks to tourists.

As such, KWS warned that heavy rains have left parts of several parks waterlogged and potentially dangerous for vehicle movement, particularly in off-road areas and near rivers.

"Due to ongoing heavy rains, a number of parks are extremely wet. Tourist vehicles are strongly advised not to go off-road and not to cross flooded rivers," the advisory read.