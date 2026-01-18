Editor's Review President William Ruto has sent a congratulatory message to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni following his re-election after the declaration of Uganda’s presidential election results.

In his statement on Sunday, January 18, Ruto acknowledged the outcome of the Ugandan election, praised the democratic process, and emphasized the long-standing fraternal ties between Kenya and Uganda.

He also expressed readiness to continue working together for regional and continental development.

"Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January, 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda," the statement read.

Ruto went on to describe Museveni’s victory as a clear reflection of public trust in his leadership and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM)

"Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency's resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country," the statement added.

Ruto also commended Uganda for conducting what he described as a peaceful election, crediting both citizens and electoral stakeholders for demonstrating democratic maturity.

"For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda," the statement further read.

File image of Yoweri Museveni and President William Ruto

Ruto reaffirmed the close relationship between Kenya and Uganda, and emphasized his government’s willingness to collaborate with Museveni’s administration.

"Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent," he concluded.

This comes days after the United States Embassy in Uganda has issued a security alert to its citizens in the East African nation following reports of security forces using tear gas and live ammunition to disperse gatherings as official presidential election results remain pending.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, the embassy warned American citizens to exercise heightened caution and avoid large public gatherings across Uganda.

"Uganda held presidential elections on Thursday, January 15, 2026. Official results are pending. There are reports of security forces using teargas and firing into the air to disperse gatherings," the embassy stated.

The diplomatic mission urged U.S. citizens to take several precautionary measures during this period of electoral uncertainty.

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to exercise enhanced caution, avoid large public gatherings, and limit unnecessary movements," the advisory read.

The embassy provided specific actions for American nationals to follow, including monitoring local media for updates, avoiding crowds and demonstrations, keeping a low profile, remaining aware of their surroundings, and carrying charged mobile phones with emergency contact numbers programmed in.

Americans were also advised to carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Ugandan visa, at all times.