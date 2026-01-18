Editor's Review The United States Embassy in Uganda has issued a fresh security advisory to American citizens following the conclusion of Uganda’s election.

The United States Embassy in Uganda has issued a fresh security advisory to American citizens following the conclusion of Uganda’s election.

In its communication on Sunday, January 18, the embassy acknowledged recent political developments while stressing that the situation still requires heightened awareness from U.S. nationals living in or visiting Uganda.

Americans were specifically advised to avoid public gatherings and demonstrations and to remain alert as the country navigates the aftermath of the elections.

"On Saturday, January 17, 2026, the Government of Uganda announced results of presidential and parliamentary elections and restored Internet service. U.S. citizens are encouraged to continue to exercise enhanced precautions and avoid any demonstrations," the advisory read.

The embassy further outlined safety measures that US citizens in Uganda should take to reduce risk and remain prepared in case of emergencies.

"Actions to take: monitor local media for updates; avoid crowds; avoid demonstrations; keep a low profile; be aware of your surroundings; carry a charged cell phone and program emergency numbers into your mobile devices; and carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with a current Ugandan visa," the advisory added.

File image of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has sent a congratulatory message to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni following his re-election.

In his statement on Sunday, January 18, Ruto acknowledged the outcome of the Ugandan election, praised the democratic process, and emphasized the long-standing fraternal ties between Kenya and Uganda.

He also expressed readiness to continue working together for regional and continental development.

"Following the formal pronouncement of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Uganda last evening, 17 January, 2026, I convey, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Kenya and my own behalf, my warm congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and to the great people of Uganda," the statement read.

Ruto went on to describe Museveni’s victory as a clear reflection of public trust in his leadership and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

"Your decisive victory at the just concluded competitive General Election reflects the trust that the people of the Republic of Uganda have in your personal leadership and the confidence enjoyed by the NRM party. I am certain your re-election reinvigorates Your Excellency's resolve to accelerate the transformation of your country," the statement added.

Ruto also commended Uganda for conducting what he described as a peaceful election, crediting both citizens and electoral stakeholders for demonstrating democratic maturity.

"For undertaking a peaceful election, I sincerely commend the people of Uganda and all stakeholders in the electoral process, which attests to the democratic maturity of Uganda," the statement further read.

Ruto reaffirmed the close relationship between Kenya and Uganda, and emphasized his government’s willingness to collaborate with Museveni’s administration.

"Dear Brother, our two countries enjoy deep fraternal bonds which will no doubt benefit from your unwavering commitment. I reaffirm the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Kenya to work with Your Excellency to advance our shared priorities for the mutual socio-economic benefit of the citizens of Kenya and Uganda as well as our region and the continent," he concluded.