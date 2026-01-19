Editor's Review The DCI has arrested two suspects accused of orchestrating an online scheme that falsely promised to alter KCSE 2025 results.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested two suspects accused of orchestrating an online scheme that falsely promised to alter Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 results.

In a statement on Sunday, January 18, the DCI said the arrests are part of a wider crackdown on academic fraud, carried out in collaboration with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The DCI confirmed that the two individuals are currently in custody over the creation and circulation of fake KCSE 2025 result slips on social media.

"Two slick conmen, Albert Kerry Nyadianga and David Opiyo, Aka G.O.A.T, are cooling their heels in police custody for their involvement in the False Publication and making of fake Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) 2025 results slips, doing rounds on various social media platforms," the statement read.

According to the DCI, the suspects deliberately targeted vulnerable candidates and parents by offering to illegally improve examination grades in exchange for money.

"Like fishermen casting bait in murky waters, the duo had been luring desperate candidates and parents with promises of 'upgraded' grades, at a price. They boldly claimed they could tweak the KCSE results slip at a fee," the statement added.

The syndicate was dismantled after a carefully planned operation involving officers stationed at KNEC, leading to coordinated arrests in Kisumu and Ongata Rongai.

"Their house of cards came crashing down following a meticulous operation by DCI officers on secondment at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC). In a coordinated swoop, Nyadianga was arrested in Kisumu while his accomplice, Opiyo, was cornered in Ongata Rongai," the statement continued.

Authorities revealed that preliminary findings show Opiyo played a central role in the scheme and leveraged a large online following to legitimize the scam.

"Preliminary investigations have established that Opiyo, the mastermind of the scheme, is a primary school teacher by profession. He commands a massive online following of 45,200 followers in a group misleadingly branded 'KCSE 2025 Grade Upgrading,' the statement further read.

File image of a computer recovered from the suspects

Further investigations uncovered that the suspect was active in multiple online groups associated with alleged examination manipulation.

Detectives also recovered digital evidence linking the suspects to the fraud during a forensic examination of their devices.

"Further checks show that he is also active in several other online forums associated with examination manipulation claims, including KNEC Legit Papers and Upgrading, Group Booster Support, KNEC/KASNEB/ICM/CDA, and KNEC Grade Editing, among others.

"A search of their mobile devices unearthed images of fake KCSE result slips and other examination material, further exposing their shady dealings," the statement added.

The DCI confirmed that the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue, with more arrests expected as authorities widen the probe.

"The pair is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their day in court. Detectives have intensified efforts to trail down other individuals involved in this scam, as the dragnet tightens around academic fraud networks," the statement read.

The DCI issued a warning to the public, noting that KCSE results cannot be manipulated and urging Kenyans to remain cautious of online fraudsters.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), in collaboration with KNEC, warns members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters peddling illusions of grade manipulation. KCSE results are secure, tamper-proof, and cannot be altered by middlemen hawking false hope," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, two Iranian nationals are in police custody as Kenyan investigators probe their conduct following their arrest.

According to the DCI, the duo uses stupefying methods on its targets.

The duo, 56-year-old Heidari Mansoior Eslam and his 40-year-old accomplice, Babaei Ahmad Mirzaaga, were arrested in Thika, where they were advancing their schemes.

They had made a stop at a mobile phone outlet when its owner discovered their motive.

The shopkeeper, according to the DCI, could connect the duo with a previous case in which another trader was robbed of Ksh15,000.

"The sharp-eyed shopkeeper became suspicious when the pair pretended to be customers looking to purchase a phone. He suspected the two of being involved in a case of theft in a nearby shop just a month prior, which had the wheels turning in his mind," the DCI said.

The mobile phone shopkeeper immediately alerted the victim of the duo's previous fraud.

He arrived and positively identified the Iranians.

"The other shopkeeper positively identified the two foreigners, as he was indeed a victim of their stupefying tactics, which had left him 15,000 shillings poorer a month ago," the DCI said.

The two shopkeepers raised an alarm and attracted the public, who were determined to punish the foreigners.

Luckily for the foreigners, the police showed up at the scene as the members of the public contemplated administering mob justice on them.

The law enforcers left with them for the Thika Police Station, where they were booked in as the two shopkeepers recorded their statements.

"Now, the foreigners find themselves cooling their heels at Thika Police Station, as they undergo the necessary processing ahead of their arraignment," the DCI added.