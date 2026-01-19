Editor's Review The Judge has given the MP 14 days to demonstrate compliance with the agreement's terms.

A court in Nairobi has declined to immediately adopt a settlement agreement between Mumias East MP Peter Salasya and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), ruling that the legislator must first fulfill key obligations outlined in the conciliation deal.

The Judge has given the MP 14 days to demonstrate compliance with the agreement's terms, which include holding a public press conference and launching a social media campaign promoting peace, cohesion, and national integration.

The case stems from hate speech charges filed against Salasya over controversial remarks he allegedly made on social media last year.

According to the charge sheet, the MP was accused of intentionally publishing inflammatory words on his X handle in May, with statements deemed insulting and calculated to incite ethnic hatred between members of two communities.

During court proceedings, the prosecution informed the magistrate that a conciliation agreement had been reached between the lawmaker and the NCIC.

Following this settlement, the prosecution indicated its intention to apply to withdraw the case under Section 78A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, the magistrate noted that, despite the agreement having been signed, MP Salasya had not yet implemented several critical undertakings he had committed to as part of the deal.

Rather than immediately adopting the agreement and allowing the case to be withdrawn, the court granted Salasya an opportunity to fulfill his obligations first.

"I will not adopt this agreement immediately. I will give you the chance to implement the agreed terms, after which the court will adopt the agreement," the magistrate ruled.

The matter has been scheduled for mention at a later date, when the court will assess whether the MP has complied with the settlement conditions before considering the withdrawal application.

Salasya expressed gratitude to both the Director of Public Prosecutions and the NCIC for agreeing to the out-of-court settlement, noting that the resolution would help save judicial time and resources.

“I want to thank the NCIC and the entire Court for agreeing to resolve this matter outside of the court. And giving me the chance to be the peace ambassador as we enter into the 2027 elections,” Salasya stated.