The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified the process for transferring ownership of vehicles belonging to deceased persons.

In a public notice on Monday, January 19, the authority explained that vehicles forming part of an estate cannot be transferred through the standard process.

According to NTSA, the transfer must instead follow an alternative procedure anchored in succession law and administrative verification.

"Vehicles inherited or managed under an estate must be transferred through an alternative transfer process. This protects families and owners from ownership disputes," the notice read.

NTSA explained that vehicles that form part of a deceased person’s estate fall under succession cases and require specific documentation to prove lawful authority and prevent conflicts.

Applicants must present a certified copy of the Certificate of Grant together with the schedule of properties, a letter appointing the administrators of the estate, and the original registration certificate (logbook) or a police abstract.

According to NTSA, additional requirements include a certified copy of the death certificate issued by the Civil Registration Services, a tape lift from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), a duly completed transfer form (Form C), a sworn affidavit from the successor, and copies of the KRA PIN and national ID of the new owner.

NTSA further explained that the transfer is processed through an application for an alternative or forced transfer, which must be submitted online via the authority’s service portal.

Applicants are required to access the NTSA service portal, navigate to the services section, and select the alternative or forced transfer option.

All the required original documents must be clearly scanned and uploaded as a single PDF file.

The applicant must also indicate the preferred collection centre and provide the identification details of the authorised person who will collect the logbook before submitting the application.

Once the application is submitted, the client is required to make payments for the forced transfer and vehicle inspection.

After a mandatory waiting period of seven days, the system prompts the applicant to book an inspection. The vehicle must then be presented for inspection at the selected centre on the booked date, and the physical versions of the uploaded documents submitted at the preferred NTSA office.

NTSA noted that upon approval, an SMS notification will be sent to the new owner.

The authority added that charges vary depending on the vehicle’s engine capacity rating and inspection fees, while the processing timeline is approximately three working days.

This comes days after NTSA issued a warning to vehicle owners following the emergence of a fraudulent website that falsely claims to provide motor vehicle services.

In a notice on Thursday, January 15, the authority stated that the site, 'Mverified,' is not affiliated with NTSA and cautioned the public against using it.

"Mverified website does not belong to NTSA. If you have been conned via this website, report the matter to the nearest police station," the notice read.

NTSA also provided guidance on the legitimate process for obtaining motor vehicle records.

"Motor vehicle copy of records/search is applied for through serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke accessible via the eCitizen platform. Fee is Ksh550, payable via your account, and turnaround time is instant," the notice added.