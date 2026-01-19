Editor's Review At least seven people have lost their lives following a tragic road accident involving a trailer and a 14-seater matatu in the Kikopey, near Gilgil.

The fatal crash occurred on the afternoon of Monday, January 19, when a trailer reportedly lost control before veering off its lane and colliding head-on with a matatu that was heading in the opposite direction.

The impact was devastating, with the sheer weight and speed of the lorry forcing the PSV off the road.

The trailer eventually came to a stop on top of the matatu, leaving it severely damaged and almost unrecognizable.

Images and video footage from the scene show the extent of the destruction, as the matatu was completely crushed at the roadside.

Several other passengers were injured in the accident and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

File image of the accident scene

Earlier in the month, nine people were confirmed dead after being involved in a nasty road accident at Karai area in Naivasha along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Monday, January 5, at around 2 am after a Greenline bus collided with a 14-seater matatu belonging to Nanyuki Cabs Sacco.

Preliminary investigations have disclosed that the deceased passengers in the accident include two minors.

Photos of the accident, as seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, showed the matatu with extensive damage to its front end and one side, while the bus was partially wrecked at the front.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said that several passengers were also injured during the early morning crash.

The injured passengers were taken to Naivasha District Hospital to receive immediate medical care.

Around the same time, at least 10 students were injured after being involved in a road accident at Kimende along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, January 6, after the driver lost control, causing the bus to overturn.

The bus, which belongs to Guardian Angel Coach Limited, was ferrying the students to school when the accident happened.

Photos from the scene showed the bus lying on its side, with the front windows shattered.

Following the accident, a group of bystanders gathered at the scene to help the students who were on the bus.