The Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) Holdings Ltd has formally launched the recruitment process for a new Group Chief Executive Officer.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, KTDA’s board confirmed that it has opened a structured recruitment exercise aimed at identifying the most suitable candidate to lead the organisation into its next phase.

According to the board, interest in the position has already been significant, with applications drawn from both within and outside the organisation.

"The Board of KTDA Holdings Ltd today announced the launch of a competitive, merit-based recruitment process to fill the position of Group Chief Executive Officer. So far, the process has attracted 50 applicants, of whom five are internal candidates drawn from KTDA's senior leadership, including serving Managing Directors and General Managers," the statement read.

The board stressed that the selection process will be anchored strictly on professional qualifications and leadership ability, ruling out any form of favouritism or external influence.

"The Board has emphasised that the recruitment will be competitively driven and free from bias, with selection based on demonstrable competence, sector experience and leadership capacity," the statement added.

According to the board, the recruitment follows the planned exit of the current Group CEO, Wilson Muthaura.

"The recruitment follows the decision by Mr Wilson Muthaura to proceed on his pending annual leave days as he is set to attain the mandatory retirement age. Mr Muthaura after serving for 5 and a half years will be accorded an appropriate send-off package in recognition of his service," the statement explained.

To avoid any leadership vacuum during the transition, the board appointed an acting CEO, explaining why the usual line of succession was adjusted at the time.

"To ensure continuity of leadership, the Board has put interim arrangements in place. Eng. Francis Miano has been appointed Acting Group Chief Executive Officer to steer the organization through the transitional period. The Board notes that the immediate successor who would otherwise have acted, Simon Rugut, was on approved leave at the time the need for interim appointment arose, and the Board accordingly moved to secure experienced leadership without delay," the statement further read.

KTDA further revealed that it has engaged an independent professional panel to oversee the recruitment, detailing the stages that candidates will go through before a final decision is made.

"The Board is partnering with an independent, professional recruitment panel to manage the search and shortlisting. The process will include: shortlisting of candidates against a published job specification; objective assessment and competency interviews; reference and background checks; and final selection by the Board based on panel recommendations," the statement added.

File image of Wilson Muthaura

Reaffirming its governance principles, the board said the recruitment process is designed to protect the interests of tea farmers and other stakeholders across the value chain.

"The Board reiterated its commitment to a transparent process that prioritizes the best interests of KTDA, its smallholder shareholders and stakeholders across the tea value chain. The Board is committed to a fair, transparent and competitive process that identifies the most qualified candidate to lead KTDA into its next chapter. We will ensure continuity of service to our farmers and partners while following rigorous recruitment standards," the statement noted.

The board also outlined the next steps and assured stakeholders that updates would be provided as the process progresses.

"Shortlisted candidates will be invited for assessment in the coming weeks. The Board will communicate significant milestones of the process and will announce the successful candidate once all due diligence and approvals are complete," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes months after KTDA attributed the drop in bonuses for tea farmers to international market conditions and the currency exchange rate.

In a statement on Tuesday, September 30, KTDA explained that the average exchange rate declined from KSh144 against the US dollar in 2024 to KSh129 in 2025.

According to the agency, the stronger Kenyan currency reduced the earnings of tea farmers despite stable global prices.

"The drop in earnings is mainly attributed to international market conditions and currency exchange movements that were less favourable compared to last year.

"In 2024, the Kenyan shilling traded at an average of Ksh144 to the US dollar, while in 2025 the average was Ksh129. This weaker exchange rate meant that even where international prices were stable, the amount realized in Kenyan shillings was significantly lower," read part of the statement.

KTDA noted that average tea prices across the country have all experienced a drop in tea bonuses this year.

"In the East of Rift, Kiambu fetched Ksh371 per kilo, a drop of 46 shillings from last year; Murang’a earned Ksh376, down by 42 shillings; Nyeri earned Ksh388, down by 42; Kirinyaga earned Ksh 400, down by 38; Embu earned Ksh404, down by 34; and Meru earned Ksh381, down by 46," said the agency.

In the West of Rift, which includes Kericho, Bomet, Nandi, Nyamira, and Kisii counties, the tea prices fell steeply, with a difference of between Ksh66 and Ksh246.

KTDA explained that differences between the East and West Rift were due to quality variations, market dynamics, and cost structures.

"Differences in second payment between East and West of the Rift are due to quality factors, market dynamics, and cost structures. Teas from certain high-altitude zones naturally fetch better prices because of quality attributes favored in global markets," the agency stated.

Further, KTDA mentioned that some tea factories were harder hit by suppressed global demand, and operational costs further reduced net earnings.

To stabilize the prices, the agency said it is expanding production of orthodox teas, which fetch higher prices in niche markets, to reduce reliance on CTC teas.