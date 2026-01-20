Editor's Review Kenya Railways has announced a major milestone in the restoration of the Uplands-Kijabe-Longonot railway corridor.

In a statement on Monday, January 19, the corporation said all rehabilitation works on the affected corridor have been completed and that the line has already undergone safety verification through test runs.

"Rehabilitation works on the Uplands-Kijabe-Longonot railway corridor are now 100% complete, with successful test rides conducted to confirm the safety and operational readiness of the line," the statement read.

Kenya Railways clarified that while the main works are finished, one critical activity is still ongoing to secure the surrounding terrain and safeguard the infrastructure.

"The only remaining activity is slope protection works, which are being finalized to enhance long-term stability and safety," the statement added.

File image of the Uplands-Kijabe-Longonot railway corridor

Kenya Railways further explained that the completion of these milestones has paved the way for the return of freight services along the corridor.

"With these milestones achieved, preparations are underway to resume freight transportation through the Kijabe corridor, linking Mombasa to Nyanza and Western Kenya, as well as neighboring countries including Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after Kenya Railways announced the return of the Kisumu Safari Train, targeting travelers during the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

In a statement released on Wednesday, December 17, the company announced that the service will resume operations starting Friday, December 19, and will continue until January 12, 2026.

"The Kisumu Safari Train is back on track. Enjoy easy travel and that classic rail magic as you journey from Nairobi to Kisumu. Running from 19th December 2025 to 12th January 2026, this festive favourite is the perfect way to travel, explore, and unwind," the statement read.

The route will originate from Nairobi Central Railway Station, with stops at Nairobi Terminus and Maai Mahiu Station, before terminating at Kisumu Station.

Kenya Railways offers two travel classes for passengers: first-class tickets are priced at Ksh 2,400, while Economy-Class tickets cost KSh900.