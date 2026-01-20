Editor's Review The Commission for University Education (CUE) has released a list of public and private universities authorized to operate in Kenya.

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has released a list of public and private universities authorized to operate in Kenya.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, CUE noted that 35 public universities and 31 private universities are approved to offer university education in the country.

The commission also stated it has authorized 16 specialized degree-awarding institutions, as well as institutions operating under letters of interim authority.

Approved public universities include: University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Egerton University, Jomo Kenyatta University, Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University, Dedan Kimathi University, Chuka University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Pwani University, Kisii University, University of Eldoret, and Masaai Mara University.

Others are Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Laikipia University, South Eastern Kenya University, Meru University, Multimedia University, University of Kabianga, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Rongo University, Co-operative University, Taita Taveta University, Murang’a University, University of Embu, Machakos University, Kirinyaga University, Garissa University, Alupe University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, and Tharaka University.

File image of the University of Nairobi.

On the other hand, approved private universities are: University of Eastern Africa, Baraton, Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Daystar University, Scott Christian University, United States International University, Africa Nazarene University, Kenya Methodist University, St. Paul’s University, Pan Africa Christian University, Strathmore University, Kabarak University, and Mount Kenya University.

CUE has also approved the Africa International University, Kenya Highlands Evangelical University, Great Lakes University of Kisumu, KCA University, Adventist University of Africa, KAG EAST University, Umma University, Presbyterian University of East Africa, and Aga Khan University.

Others are: Kiriri Women’s University of Science and Technology, The East African University, Zetech University, Lukenya University, Management University of Africa, Tangaza University, Islamic University of Kenya, Riara University, Uzima University, Gretsa University, and Amref International University.

Specialized Degree-Awarding Universities approved by the commission include the National Defence University of Kenya, the Open University of Kenya, and the National Intelligence Research University.

Meanwhile, Public University Constituent Colleges are: Turkana University College, Bomet University College, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Mama Ngina University College, Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Nyandarua University College, Kabarnet University College, and Makueni University College.

At the same time, CUE warned Kenyans against 16 institutions not authorized to offer university education in Kenya.

The institutions include: Eldoret Bible College, Al-Munawarrah College, Grace Life Bible College, Africa Theological Seminary, Regions beyond Ministry Bible College, Baraton College, The Africa Talent University, Breakthrough Bible College, and Theophillus Theological College.

Other institutions not authorized to offer education are Northwestern Christian University, Logos University, Harvest Land University, Word of Faith Bible College, Kenya Anglican University, The East African University, Bradegate International University, and Dominion Mission Theological University.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any institution operating as a university or degree awarding and which does not appear on the Commission for University Education list of approved institutions is illegal, and their degree qualifications will not be recognized in Kenya,” CUE stated.

Further, CUE called on members of the public to report any suspicious institutions to the commission.