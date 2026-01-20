Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department has advised Kenyans to brace for sunny and dry conditions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, January 20, the weatherman said most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry conditions this week.

However, the Met Department said occasional rainfall is expected in a few areas, particularly the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands region.

“Predominantly sunny and dry conditions are anticipated across several parts of the country.

“However, occasional rainfall is expected in a few areas, especially the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coastal region, and the South-eastern lowlands,” read the forecast.

Collage photo of a map showing different weather patterns in the country.

The Met Department also announced daytime maximum temperatures of above 30°C are expected in the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

Parts of the South-eastern lowlands, the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley will also experience the hot conditions.

Meanwhile, parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience cold nights with minimum temperatures of below 10°C.

The latest weather outlook comes weeks after the Met Department said most parts of the country will experience predominantly dry weather conditions in January.

The weatherman noted that the dry conditions are likely to worsen, especially in the northern parts of the country.

“The current dry conditions being experienced over the northern and parts of the eastern sectors of the country are expected to exacerbate. Relevant authorities are advised to put in place measures to avert any loss of lives and livelihoods.

“The limited pasture and water over the ASAL areas may lead to resource-based conflicts among the pastoral and farming communities,” the Met Department warned.

The department also warned that the high temperatures might lead to heat stress and heat-related discomfort, such as headaches and fatigue, and advised the public to hydrate properly.

“The public is therefore advised to hydrate appropriately and avoid working in the open, especially in the afternoons,” the weatherman added.