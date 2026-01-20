Editor's Review Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has scrapped the Ksh1000 per term fee for all day schools across the constituency.

Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has scrapped the Ksh1000 per term fee for all day schools across the constituency.

In a statement on Monday, January 19 evening, Wamumbi announced that learning in day schools in Mathira will henceforth be free of charge.

The UDA MP explained that the move is aimed at easing the financial burden for parents in the constituency and to ensure no child is left behind.

“In a bid to perfect the Wamumbi Masomo Kwa Wote Programme, I am proud to announce that all day schools in Mathira will now be free of charge, scrapping the Ksh1000 term fee.

“A step aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and ensuring that no child is left behind due to inability to pay,” said Wamumbi.

File image of Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi.

The Mathira lawmaker also said the move is part of his vision to promote fairness, inclusion and equal opportunity for all learners in the constituency.

“This decision is part of a broader vision to promote fairness, inclusion, and equal opportunity for every learner across Mathira,” Wamumbi added.

This comes a week after Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro launched the 2026 edition of the Masomo Bora program, an initiative designed to support students in all 65 day secondary schools across the constituency.

In a statement on January 13, Nyoro said starting this term, school fees for all day secondary school learners, including senior secondary schools, will be set at Ksh500 per term.

In addition, Nyoro announced that daily meals for students will be provided, including chapati on the last Friday of the month.

"School fees for all Day Secondary School learners will be Ksh500 per term starting this 1st term of 2026.

"All learners to be served lunch at school on all days, including Saturdays; githeri for 3 days and rice for 3 days. Uji for ‘tea’ break and chapati to be served for lunch every last Friday of the month," said Nyoro.

He also announced that the Kiharu NG-CDF will allocate an additional Ksh10 million for revision materials, adding to the Ksh20 million provided previously.

"Additional Ksh10 million for revision materials to be provided by Kiharu NG-CDF this financial year. Ksh20M has been provided in the previous years," he added.

Beyond learning materials, over Ksh50 million will go towards school infrastructure, with a particular focus on laboratories.

"More than Ksh50 million to be provided for additional infrastructure, with a bias on laboratories. More has been provided since the programme started," Nyoro further said.