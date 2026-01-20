Editor's Review The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) has issued an update on the handling of Kenyans' personal data previously collected by Worldcoin-linked entity Tools For Humanity.

In a notice on Tuesday, January 20, the ODPC addressed public concern over whether sensitive biometric data collected from Kenyan citizens had been retained.

The ODPC stated that it has confirmed the complete removal of biometric data that had been collected from Kenyans by Tools For Humanity, noting that the deletion process has been concluded.

"Regarding the processing of Kenyans' personal data by Tools For Humanity, we confirm that the Data Controller has deleted all biometric data previously collected from Kenyan citizens.

"The Office remains dedicated to enforcing the law, protecting data subjects, and ensuring that all data controllers and processors are held accountable for any non-compliance," the notice read.

The new development comes months after the High Court of Kenya ordered Worldcoin to permanently delete biometric data that it has collected from Kenyans in recent years.

Lady Justice Aburili Roselyne on Monday, May 5, 2025, ruled that Worldcoin Foundation collected data without following the data protection laws.

Consequently, they were directed to delete the data within 7 days with Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait directed to oversee the deletion.

Further, Worldcoin was ordered to immediately stop processing data that was collected from Kenyans.

The judge issued a ruling following a petition filed by Katiba Institute, which was questioning the legality of Worldcoin in collecting personal data of Kenyans for the digital cryptocurrency.

"The Judge has given an order of prohibition restraining Worldcoin Foundation and its agents from further processing, collecting or dealing in Biometric data without undertaking (or using an inadequate) Data Protection Impact Assessment contrary to section 31 of the Data Protection Act, 2019 or using consent obtained by inducement of a cryptocurrency-Worldcoin

"The judge has also issued an order of Certiorari quashing Worldcoin Foundation and its agent’s decision to collect or process biometric data in Kenya without undertaking (or using an inadequate) Data Protection Impact Assessment contrary to section 31 of the Data Protection Act, 2019 and by consent obtained through inducement of a cryptocurrency-Worldcoin," read the statement by Katiba Institute.