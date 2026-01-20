Editor's Review The MP stated that ODM is a single, united political party with a clear leadership structure and properly functioning organs.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has dismissed claims of divisions and an alleged implosion within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, the MP stated that ODM is a single, united political party with a clear leadership structure and properly functioning organs.

"There’s only one indivisible ODM Party led by Party Leader Hon. Dr. Oburu Odinga. The ODM party is well structured with properly functioning party organs," he said.

Junet explained that differing views within the party are both expected and encouraged, noting that ODM provides space for members to express and debate their positions on various issues.

However, he noted that once the party’s official organs make a decision, unity and collective discipline are required from all members.

"The ODM Party allows robust internal debate on a wide range of issues, with each member allowed to hold and air their opinions, and persuade other members to adopt their positions.

"However, once the relevant party organs have settled on a position, the expectation of the party base is that we all fall in line. This is what loyalty, fidelity and faithfulness mean," he added.

File image of Junet Mohamed

Junet flatly rejecting claims of an impending collapse within ODM, directing sharp criticism at those he accused of perpetuating the narrative.

"There is no implosion and there will be none," he concluded.

This comes a day after Raila Odinga's daughter, EALA MP Winnie Odinga, criticised some ODM leaders for allegedly attempting to push party members out.

Speaking at a rally at Kamkunji Grounds in Kibera on Sunday, January 18, she described the move as contrary to the party’s democratic principles.

Winnie warned that nobody should be removed from ODM and that actions undermining inclusivity went against the party’s core values.

"Nobody will be removed from ODM. There is no day when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga told anyone to go away from the party. They say that we are questioning too many things in the party, and when we do so, they say we should leave the party. If we leave, who will they remain with?" she posed.

Winnie pointed out the importance of dialogue and unity, urging ODM to convene a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to allow members to collectively discuss and decide the party’s direction.

She noted that divergent views are a normal part of a democratic party and that the grassroots should not be sidelined.

"We want to go to the NDC, and there, things will be hot," she declared.