Mount Kenya University students on Tuesday, January 20, staged a protest outside Lang'ata Police Station, demanding justice and accountability over the death of their former student leader, Bill Kaunda.

This follows the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, January 11, when Kaunda was struck by a speeding vehicle along Raila Odinga Road.

The former student leader was immediately rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, where medical teams performed multiple surgeries in an attempt to save his life. Despite their efforts, Kaunda succumbed to his injuries in the early morning hours of Monday, January 12.

The students gathered at the police station seeking answers about the progress of investigations into the incident, expressing frustration over what they perceive as delays in bringing the responsible party to justice.

According to Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, who has been closely following the case, the driver involved in the incident initially recorded a statement at Lang'ata Police Station following the accident and was subsequently released on bail. However, serious concerns emerged when the driver failed to appear for further questioning as required by investigators.

Senator Asige highlighted several troubling aspects of the case that have compounded the family's grief.

"The family has raised serious concerns, including slow progress in investigations, inconsistencies in the post-mortem report, and unclear communication from the police," she stated.

The senator, who has been advocating for the family, provided an update on recent developments in the investigation. She revealed that police have confirmed the suspect eventually resurfaced and recorded another statement with authorities.

The base commander has indicated that concrete findings may be filed by the end of next week, potentially allowing the case to proceed to the next phase of the legal process.

Senator Asige emphasized the importance of ensuring justice for Kaunda and his family.

"Bill's life mattered. His family deserves clarity, accountability, and justice. I will continue to stay engaged and ensure the investigation is transparent, thorough, and leaves no questions unanswered," she stated.