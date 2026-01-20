Editor's Review Gor Mahia have issued a warning against the sale of counterfeit replica jerseys, citing financial losses to the club.

Gor Mahia have issued a warning against the sale of counterfeit replica jerseys, citing financial losses to the club.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 20, Secretary General Nicanor Arum said the sale of fake jerseys undermines the club’s operations and breaches its partnership with the official kit supplier.

"We issue a stern warning against the sale of counterfeit replica jerseys. This illegal activity severely deprives the club of vital revenue and violates our partnership with the official kits manufacturer," he said.

Arum added that individuals involved in the illegal trade have already been identified, while calling on Gor Mahia branches to assist in curbing the practice.

"Identified perpetrators are known, based on information shared by our partners and will face legal action without exception. We urge all branches to actively help stop the spread of counterfeit jerseys," he added.

At the same time, Arum directed all Gor Mahia branches to renew their official affiliation within a specified timeline to support planning and communication ahead of upcoming activities.

"To ensure smooth operations for the coming period, all branches are required to renew their official affiliation/registration with the club by the end of March. This is crucial for planning and communication. To complete your affiliation, please make payment via Paybill Number 972900, Account 01014080008. Once paid, send the confirmation to the Club's Administration Manager, Ronald Ngala," he further said.

File image of a previous Nairobi United v Gor Mahia match

Arum further addressed concerns around post-match media engagements, noting that the club will strictly enforce existing guidelines.

He also outlined reporting and payment procedures for match-day stewards.

"Media representatives are advised to adhere to the established guidelines for post-match interviews. The current practice of random, disorganized interviews across the pitch will no longer be permitted to ensure order and professionalism.

"All stewards must report to the Chief Steward for game-day assignments. Payments will be issued the day after the game, as per club policy," he concluded.

This comes months after Gor Mahia was fined Ksh300,000 by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Disciplinary Committee following a breach of matchday regulations during their league fixture against Bidco United on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Kasarani Stadium.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, 2025, the disciplinary body said the decision followed findings that the club failed to ensure adequate security and supervision during the encounter.

FKF acknowledged that Gor Mahia had hired third-party vendors to manage ticketing and access control but emphasized that the club remained fully accountable for safety and order during official matches.

"The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Disciplinary Committee has found Gor Mahia FC in violation of FKF Regulations and the CAF Disciplinary Code following a security breach that occurred during the match against Bidco United on 21 September 2025 at Kasarani Stadium.

"The Committee determined that while Gor Mahia had engaged third-party vendors to manage ticketing and access control, the club retained a non-delegable duty of care to ensure safety, order, and effective supervision during official matches," the statement read.

FKF further noted that clubs are responsible for incidents within or around the stadium, even in cases where they are not directly at fault.

"In its decision, the Committee reaffirmed that Under the Strict Liability standard, a club is responsible for incidents occurring in or around the stadium, irrespective of no fault or negligence; The doctrine of Vicarious Liability extends this responsibility to acts or omissions by service providers, contractors, or other parties acting on behalf of the club," the statement added.

As a result of the findings, the disciplinary committee imposed financial and disciplinary sanctions on the club, warning that future lapses would attract stiffer penalties.

"Accordingly, the FKF Disciplinary Committee has Found Gor Mahia FC culpable for failure to maintain adequate order and security; Issued a formal warning to the club to exercise its duty of care on matchdays more diligently and Imposed a fine of Ksh300,000, payable within fourteen (14) days," the statement concluded.