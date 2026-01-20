Editor's Review Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi has claimed that he was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) under unclear circumstances.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, January 20, the legislator said the arrest involved forceful action by the officers who initially took him to the DCI Headquarters.

"I have been aggressively blocked by DCI officers and arrested, being taken to DCI Headquarters," he wrote on Facebook.

He later claimed that he had been taken to Muthaiga Police Station.

The arrest comes a month after a CCTV footage emerged showing Kibagendi assaulting a man inside a Java House outlet.

According to the video dated November 27, 2025, the man who was attacked, identified as Enock Omariba Moriasi, was seated in a corner of the restaurant having his meal when the altercation began.

Kibagendi entered the premises dressed in a jungle green trouser, a black jacket, and a mask, and he could be seen pointing and seemingly shouting at Moriasi.

The footage shows Moriasi responding verbally, though it is unclear what sparked the exchange.

The confrontation escalated abruptly when the MP kicked Moriasi in the chest and grabbed the man by the neck, prompting staff and other customers to rush in and attempt to separate the two.

File image of the attack involving Anthony Kibagendi

Despite efforts to restrain him, Kibagendi continued his assault; he punched Moriasi, knocking him to the floor.

The footage also shows the MP slapping another customer who had stepped forward in an effort to hold him back.

After several tense moments, the situation began to calm with Kibagendi and Moriasi speaking briefly, before the MP turned and walked out of the restaurant.

Prior to that, a dramatic exchange unfolded in Parliament when Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Kibagendi engaged in a heated confrontation during a session of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Health.

The session, held on October 14, 2025, was meant to address matters related to the health sector but quickly turned chaotic after tempers flared between the two leaders.

In a viral video from the meeting, the pair could be seen shouting at each other as committee members watched, forcing the Chair, Seme MP James Nyikal, to intervene.

"We ask you to make your point and leave it there; let the Chair proceed," Nyikal said in an attempt to calm the situation.

However, his efforts did little to defuse the tension. Kibagendi accused Duale of trying to take control of the committee session and intimidating the Chair.

The confrontation escalated further when Nyikal warned the MP that he would be asked to leave if he continued interrupting the proceedings, to which Kibagendi responded that he was ready to leave.

The situation took another turn when Duale accused the legislator of having a conflict of interest.

"You should not be in this committee because of a conflict of interest; I will write to the speaker," Duale said, sparking another round of angry exchanges.

Kibagendi, visibly agitated, fired back at the CS, demanding proof of the allegations.

"Produce evidence that I own a facility. You are the one who should not be in the Ministry of Health. Your company is stealing from the Social Health Authority (SHA)," he retorted.

Following the outburst, Nyikal ordered Kibagendi to leave the meeting.

As he walked out, the MP continued exchanging words with Duale, accusing the CS of corruption and arrogance.

"You are a thief. You are stealing from people; who are you? You think you can intimidate us?" Kibagendi said as he exited the room.