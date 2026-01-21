Editor's Review President William Ruto has pledged new interventions to secure and modernise Gikomba Market following a meeting with traders.

President William Ruto has pledged new interventions to secure and modernise Gikomba Market following a meeting with traders.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 21, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, who led a large delegation of traders to State House, said Ruto responded with clear timelines and directives aimed at protecting traders’ livelihoods and improving working conditions at the market.

"Yesterday, I led a delegation of about 250 traders from Gikomba Market in Pumwani to meet President William Ruto at State House. The group included chairpersons from all market sectors, as well as representatives from the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya - the leading second-hand clothing traders in Kenya and East Africa led Teresa Wairimu," he said.

Hassan explained that the traders presented their concerns and challenges, and that Ruto issued firm instructions to secure the market’s land ownership.

"They presented their concerns and the main challenges they are facing, and the President responded positively with clear directives: he directed the Ministry of Lands and National Lands Commission (NLC) to issue a title deed for the market within 90 days to protect it from land grabbers and speculators," he added.

Hassan further stated that Ruto committed to a comprehensive rebuild of the open-air market to improve infrastructure and working conditions.

"He also committed to rebuild the open-air market with paved cabro surfaces, proper roofing, better drainage, and lighting, which should create more opportunities for the thousands of people who work there daily," he continued.

File image of Gikomba traders during a meeting at State House

Hassan added that Ruto gave a strict deadline for the completion of the new multi-storey market along Quarry Road.

He also revealed that the President addressed healthcare needs in the area by pledging support for a new public hospital and directing the county government to staff it.

"He instructed that the new seven-story Gikomba Quarry Road market be completed in 60 days and allow traders to move in thereafter.

"The President also announced that the government will fully equip the new Pumwani Level 3 Hospital in Majengo, and he directed Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to hire the needed doctors, nurses, and other health staff so the facility can open its doors soon," he further said.

Hassan concluded by noting that Ruto urged the Nairobi County Government to fast-track the opening of a critical emergency facility near the market.

He also asked the Governor Johnson Sakaja to accelerate the opening of the new Gikomba fire station.

The latest Gikomba fire was in April 2025 where hundreds of businesses were destroyed in the early hours of when a devastating fire tore through a section of thearket.

According to media reports, the fire which broke out around 4 am rapidly spread through the market, engulfing shops and stalls that were stocked with goods ranging from clothes to foodstuffs.

Traders who responded to the scene were left in shock and disbelief as they watched their livelihoods go up in smoke.

A witness, who is also a trader at the market, shared their harrowing experience of the devastating incident.

"We received a call at around 4 am that there was a fire. When we arrived at the scene, we couldn’t save anything," the business owner lamented.

Firefighters were called to the scene, but by the time they arrived, the flames had already caused extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.